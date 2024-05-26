Charlotte Motor Speedway Weather Alert: Latest race day forecast for Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 could face trouble as the alert for a thunderstorm looms at Charlotte Motor Speedway later today, expected to hit the track by 7 PM ET, an hour into the race. There is also a chance for heavy storms in the later hours.

The weather conditions today at both Charlotte and Indianapolis remain topics of serious discussion as NASCAR heads in for the Coca-Cola 600 after the Indy500. Kyle Larson is set to take part in both the races, but the latter is already delayed because of intense weather.

For Charlotte, a storm has been predicted by 7 PM Eastern Time. Still, it could hit more severely later between 8 - 9 p.m. Temperatures around 87 degrees Fahrenheit (30° C) were earlier predicted for the track. While it will seemingly remain the same, there is a high risk of rain and thunderstorm interrupting the race.

The earlier forecast mentioned a high of 89°F and a low of 67°F. There was a 40 - 50% chance of rain but it seems inevitable given the current conditions. This could significantly interrupt or delay the scheduled race at Charlotte.

A tough decision looms for Kyle Larson to join Coca-Cola 600 after weather conditions delay start of the Indy500

Extreme weather conditions delayed the start of the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 race. The race was supposed to start at 12:45 PM ET, but after the harsh weather conditions, the pre-race ceremonies were brought to a stop and the fans were moved out of the grandstands. So far, no update has been released by the authorities on the potential start time.

This is a major obstacle for Kyle Larson, who is attempting the NASCAR-Indy double by taking part in both the Indy500 and the Coca-Cola 600. The events are about five hours apart from each other, but the weather delaying the Indy500 was a threat to him throughout. Teams and the authorities mentioned it multiple times that Larson would have to decide between one of the races if the start of the 500 is delayed, which is now the case for him.

He still mentioned recently that the Indianapolis race is the priority. He spent weeks into the preparations for this and this is also the first time he took part in the competition. Furthermore, he is pretty much cleared off for the Playoffs at NASCAR with two race wins and also leads the standings.