Brad Keselowski has injected a new life at RFK Racing with his role as a co-owner. While he hasn't enjoyed that much success as a driver, he has helped the organization in other ways and gotten them back to the victory lane multiple times since he came on board in 2022. But going forward, is RFK Racing interested in expanding their team?

Amid the recent charter market developments, Keselowski was asked by Frontstretch if he'd be interested in expanding his organization and adding another team, and if that is something they're actively pursuing.

Currently, Keselowski's team fields two cars, his #6 and Chris Buescher's #17. And as for adding a third, Keselowski said "yes and no."

“I mean if you’re looking for the right opportunity, the charter market is difficult because you know there’s different people that maybe are in the market, or maybe aren’t in the market. And you don’t really know. It’s not a very transparent process, right? But you know it’s hard for anybody to fork out the, you know, $10-20-30 million whatever, you believe on any given day. And for us, I think it’s just as hard so I don’t really have any news here," Keselowski said. [2:14]

When pressed again by a reporter about whether he'd buy a charter, considering the ongoing tussle between NASCAR and RTA, Keselowski said "it'll get done."

"Why not? It'll be a fun process. But it’ll get done," he added.

Brad Keselowski doesn't know if teams can stay united amid negotiations with NASCAR

With the ongoing negotiations between NASCAR and the teams represented by RTA, Brad Keselowski was asked whether teams could stay united as the charter subject drags on. The RFK Racing driver and co-owner answered that he doesn't know and to him, it's a story that would make more sense in retrospect.

"I think it’s kind of a story that will make a lot more sense when it’s done and you could armchair quarterback it, right? There’s a lot of things going on right now, it’s a real fluid situation," Keselowski told Bob Pockrass.

He added that the whole charter thing was not "a transparent process" and nothing with charters was, not just from the side of NASCAR but from the side of the teams as well, "even more than the NASCAR side" as per Keselowski.

The 2012 Cup champion concluded his answer by claiming that it's tough to always know the cards that everybody's playing.