Chase Briscoe aims for son Brooks to uphold family's racing heritage in NASCAR: "This next generation of drivers keeps getting younger"

Chase Briscoe stands poised, not just as a NASCAR driver, but as a torchbearer for a rich family legacy. In a sport where youth dominates, Briscoe's aspirations extend beyond his success, as he sets his sights on ensuring that his son, Brooks, will one day carry forward the family's racing heritage into the thrilling world of NASCAR.

Chase Briscoe is a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Cup Series, where he drives the No. 14 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Stewart-Haas Racing. He also owns Chase Briscoe Racing, a team competing in the World of Outlaws sprint car circuit.

He hails from a lineage deeply entrenched in the world of sprint car racing, as both his father, Kevin, and his grandfather, Richard, have impressive credentials in the sport.

Kevin, a former Truck Series driver, clinched five track championships at Tri-State Speedway and Bloomington Speedway. Meanwhile, Richard has left his mark as a notable car owner, guiding talents like Rich Vogler and Dave Blaney.

Briscoe, married to Marissa, welcomed their son, Brooks Briscoe, into the world on October 2, 2021.

Chase Briscoe has carved an impressive path in motorsports, boasting a series of notable achievements and awards throughout his career. In 2016, he won the ARCA Racing Series Championship, marking a significant milestone early on in his career.

Briscoe's prowess extended to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, where he secured both Rookie of the Year and the Most Popular Driver honors in 2017.

Transitioning to the Xfinity Series, Briscoe continued to shine, claiming the Rookie of the Year accolade in 2019. His ascent culminated in the NASCAR Cup Series, where he was crowned Rookie of the Year in 2021 after an impressive debut season.

In the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, he secured two wins, 18 top-ten finishes, and five poles over 29 races, with a best finish of 6th in 2017. Additionally, Briscoe excelled in the ARCA Menards Series, clinching six victories, 20 top-ten finishes, and six poles in 23 races, ultimately claiming the championship title in 2016.

With a first Cup Series win at the 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 in Phoenix and a career-best finish of 9th in the same year, Briscoe continues to leave his mark on the racing circuit, achieving 1 win, 23 top-ten finishes, and 2 poles over 108 races.

Chase Briscoe will be at Texas Tractor Country

Chase Briscoe is preparing for the upcoming EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, taking place this weekend.

Briscoe eagerly anticipates the challenge of navigating the distinctive 20-turn, 3.41-mile road course renowned for its high speeds, demanding braking zones, and dramatic elevation shifts.

Chase Briscoe shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he'll be at Texas Tractor Country in Bastrop tomorrow, commencing at 3 p.m. CT, alongside the Mahindra U.S.A team.

He captioned his post:

"See you there! Texas Tractor Country in Bastrop, just 30 minutes from COTA."

