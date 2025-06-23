Chase Briscoe backs crew chief's remark on his 'drive until you see Jesus' racing style

Chase Briscoe shared his thoughts on crew chief James Small's remark on him, where the latter mentioned that the JGR driver 'drives until he sees Jesus.' Addressing it after the Pocono Cup Series race, Briscoe spoke about how Small helped adapt to his driving style, and it paid off eventually.

During the post-race interview following the conclusion of The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM at the Pocono Raceway, Briscoe was asked to share his thoughts on Small's 'Jesus' remarks. Speaking of it, here's what the #19 driver said:

"Yeah that's right. Yeah I mean, I certainly overdrive way more than I under drive. So yeah, I mean that's something I know is common thing for me. I always drown in way too deep and it's great when you're out in front but trafficking just kills you. But yeah, it's been nice, you know and it's not been you know, I would say smooth sailing from the get go you know between James and I."

"As far just like, there's this early parts of the season where it was almost like, hey I want you to drive this way, and it just didn't feel right to me, and I kind of had to go to them and say, look let me just do my normal thing, if it works, great, if it's not, then I'll try to just change my whole style. You know these last month, I feel like James put a ton of trust in me and drive to whatever I feel is best to my ability," Briscoe further added. (1:35-2:22) (Via Frontstretch on X)

Here's the video where Chase Briscoe speaks on his crew chief's remark:

Chase Briscoe claimed the Pocono Raceway Cup Series victory ahead of his teammate, Denny Hamlin. This was Briscoe's third NASCAR Cup Series career win, and the first this season, as well as the first at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Thanks to the win, he qualified for the 2025 NASCAR playoffs alongside his teammates, Hamlin and Christopher Bell. With this, Briscoe became the 11th driver to win a Cup Series race in 2025.

Chase Briscoe's crew chief shared shocking response to JGR driver's Pocono victory

Chase Briscoe's crew chief, James Small, was surprised to see his driver make it to the finish line and take the win amid the fuel mileage confusion. Sunday's race started with a two-hour rain delay, and as a result, the fuel mileage strategy has become a thing of enormous importance.

However, Briscoe managed enough fuel to take the Checkered Flag ahead of Hamlin, who was vying for his fourth win of the season. Following Briscoe's win, here's what Small told Kelly Crandall, a renowned NASCAR journalist:

"I was shocked that we made it, to be honest.”

"Small says when Briscoe left pit road, if the race went green to the finish they would have been nine laps short," Small also added, as quoted by Crandall on X.

Here's the post by Crandall on Small on X:

Chase Briscoe was reportedly saving a full mile per gallon and was having better mileage than Hamlin. With the win, Joe Gibbs Racing saw three out of four drivers win at least one race in 2025.

