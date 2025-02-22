Chase Briscoe breaks silence on JGR’s major setback, calls NASCAR’s ruling 'not ideal'

Chase Briscoe has opened up about the recent NASCAR penalty he received after his car failed the post-race inspection. Briscoe, who was heavily penalized for the offense shared his thoughts to Bob Pockrass, and stated that the ruling wasn't 'ideal'.

After Sunday's Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR penalized Briscoe after his #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE entry was found with a spoiler modification. As a result, NASCAR docked him 100 driver points and 10 playoff points.

Besides, this the governing body also fined Joe Gibbs Racing $100,000, 100 driver/owner points, 10 playoff points, and suspended crew chief James Small for the next four races. Now, a few days after the L-2 Level penalty, Briscoe shared his thoughts.

"I mean, it's not ideal, right, but, you know, there's still a chance to appeal, so that's what we're doing now," Briscoe told Pockrass of Fox Sports on X. "And, you know, just thankful that we even have that opportunity. So yeah, hopefully, you know, we will be able to prevail."

"I mean, obviously it's not ideal timing wise, right? You know, especially at the beginning of the season, just as we're trying to kind of understand each other and get to know each other more. But yeah, I mean, it would sting, for sure," he added.

Besides the JGR driver, NASCAR also penalized Front Row Motorsports' Todd Gilliland and Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware after their respective cars violated a safety protocol. Their #34 and #51 cars were found with ballasts.

Chase Briscoe optimistic about Joe Gibbs Racing's penalty appeal

Following the penalty, Joe Gibbs Racing decided to appeal against the verdict to the National Motorsports Appeal Panel on Tuesday, with the hope of overturning the Chase Briscoe decision. Speaking about this, the #19 driver said,

"It's definitely a range of emotions, right? Going from having a top-five run, I think we were eighth in points, to now obviously, negative 70 or whatever it is, so, it's definitely a big swing from that standpoint and the emotions of it," Briscoe was quoted as saying by SI.com. "But yeah, I feel like we have a legitimate case here in the appeal, so, hopefully, we can win that."

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (19) makes a pit stop during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

Following the penalty, Briscoe dropped to 45th place from eighth with -67 points to his tally. Briscoe's playoff chances also look dismal as he is 88 points away from the playoff cutline.

