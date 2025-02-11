Chase Briscoe captures adorable moment of son 'Goofin’ around in Daytona' on a bicycle

NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe’s son Brooks was recently seen cruising around Daytona International Speedway on a black-and-white bicycle from Huffy. Briscoe clicked a picture of his son and posted it on Instagram.

Born on October 2, 2021, Brooks Wayne Cunningham Briscoe is the eldest of Chase Briscoe’s three children. The Indiana native and his wife Marissa welcomed twins about two and a half years after Brooks was born and named them Cooper Banks and Collins Ivy. The family of five currently lives in Monroe, North Carolina.

As the season-opening Daytona 500 inches closer, Chase Briscoe is busy preparing for his first year in the NASCAR Cup Series with Joe Gibbs Racing. He has taken over the team’s No. 19 Toyota (previously driven by Martin Truex Jr.) and hopes to pilot it to its usual winning ways.

The 500-miler is scheduled for Sunday, February 16. Fans can watch it live on FOX or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 2:30 pm ET onwards.

However, Briscoe decided to spend some time away from the din and bustle of racing and took Brooks on a brief cycling spree.

“Goofin’ around in Daytona on his @huffybicycles,” he captioned his Instagram post showing Brooks smiling at the camera.

Briscoe started driving in the Cup Series in 2021. At the time, he used to drive the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Mustang, previously driven by Clint Bowyer. Briscoe finished his 2024 season 14th in points, bagging a win at the Southern 500 while recording three top-fives and nine top-10s on the way.

Chase Briscoe comes clean on Joe Gibbs Racing’s dieting demands

Running a full schedule in the Cup Series takes a heavy toll on health. Therefore, the drivers are advised to eat healthy all year round and exercise regularly to keep their bodies up and going.

However, Briscoe gained a few extra pounds during the off-season, which was a strict no-no for Joe Gibbs Racing, his new team for the season. He had to lose a significant amount of weight ahead of the Clash at Bowman Gray.

“I know they have nutritionists and all that, but it's honestly been James [Small, his crew chief] trying to get me way down,” Chase Briscoe told journalist Bob Pockrass during a recent interview (via GPFans). "They wanted me down 15 pounds before the season started, I'm down almost ten.”

“I was doing really really good truthfully up until about a week and a half ago, so I've been doing way better,” he added.

But things weren’t the same at Stewart-Haas Racing. He said at SHR, he could have done anything and gotten away with it.

