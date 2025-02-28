Chase Briscoe captures hilarious moment of son Brooks pretending to be asleep in the car

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe recently took to his Instagram and shared a wholesome moment with his son Brooks Briscoe. He shared a clip of his son pretending to sleep in the car and captured the hilarious instance with his fans.

Briscoe debuted in the Cup Series in 2021 at the Daytona International Speedway and has completed four seasons with the now-defunct NASCAR team Stewart Haas Racing. The #19 Toyota Camry XSE driver competes in his fifth season with Joe Gibbs Racing alongside teammates Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell. Additionally, he secured two wins, 31 top-ten finishes, and three pole positions in 146 starts.

In the recent clip, Chase Briscoe's son Brooks pretended to be asleep while his father spoke to him. To confirm his son was awake, Briscoe used a clever technique, resulting in a hilarious moment.

"If you're asleep, lift your arms up. If not, that means you're probably awake. If he lifts his arms up, that means he's still asleep. I won't have to get him out. So if he lifts his arm, arms up when I count to three, that means he's sleeping," stated the JGR driver.

Brooks Briscoe raised his hands, and the 30-year-old NASCAR Cup Series driver captioned the post:

"Sound on and wait for the end 😂"

Additionally, fans praised little Briscoe's acting in the comments, and Joe Gibbs Racing's official page also complimented Briscoe's son for his acting.

"It's not my definition of modifying a part": Chase Briscoe's team official on the early season L2 penalty

NASCAR team Joe Gibbs Racing and the #19 driver were punished for allegedly changing the car's spoiler base after the 2025 Daytona 500 race held on February 16, 2025.

However, the team president, Dave Alpern, defended the team, claiming it was not a real modification. He explained that it was just a small issue with how the spoiler was attached.

"My best explanation is like when you buy furniture from Ikea, and you get a couple of pieces, and you have to line up the holes and put the screws in. Well, when they attach the spoiler to the base, it has 21 pre-drilled holes in it, and they all don't line up perfectly. So we screwed the spoiler on, it passed inspection, it raced legally, and it passed inspection afterward," Chase Briscoe's team president said.

"When they took it off, some of the screw holes were offset again because when you go to install it, they don't line up perfectly. To me, that's not modifying a part like, it didn't make us go faster. We screwed something on, and it met the perfect template... So that's the best way I can explain it. That, again, is unfortunate, but it certainly wasn't, by my definition, modifying a part, something you would change to give yourself a performance advantage at all," he added.

NASCAR slammed the #19 team with a 100-point deduction, a $100,000 fine, and a four-race ban on Chase Briscoe's crew chief James Small. Briscoe won the pole position and finished the race in fourth place.

