Chase Briscoe claims Pocono Raceway's corners 'are so different that your car’s never going to drive good in one or two of them'

M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 is set to roll out this weekend at Pocono Raceway, and Chase Briscoe will be on track to represent Stewart-Haas Racing in his #14 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang. Last weekend at the New Hampshire Raceway, Briscoe drove his Ford Mustang to a P15 finish after starting the race from P29.

Unlike most tracks, Pocono Raceway is unique as it has a triangular shape, which led to it being dubbed the 'Tricky Triangle.' The track has three especially cumbersome corners, and Chase Briscoe is among the drivers who have confirmed that the corners are indeed tricky.

While speaking about the track corners, Chase Briscoe cited that the track is one of the most unique tracks. In his statement, he said:

“Pocono is definitely one of the most unique racetracks we go to. The three corners are so different that your car’s never going to drive good in one or two of them. You’ve got to get it driving good through the tunnel turn, and you want to try to get it as close as possible to being good in the others”

The other thing Briscoe addressed was the Next Gen car. This is the first time the new generation of cars will be racing on such a track. The cars have performed better on road courses, oval tracks, and dirt tracks. Briscoe thinks it’s going to be one of the more fascinating races since it’s unknown how the cars will perform on a triangular track.

Chase Briscoe to visit Pocono Raceway for the second time for M&M’S Fan Appreciation 400

Briscoe kicked off his Cup Series career in 2021, and this will be the second time he will be visiting the track as a Cup driver. His best finish on the track as a Cup driver was P21 during last year’s weekend doubleheader, where he scored P24 in the Pocono 325 and improved to P21 in Pocono 350.

However, prior to his Cup Series career, Chae Briscoe had scored two victories at the track, one as an Xfinity Series driver and the other as an ARCA driver. This shows that he could walk home with this weekend’s trophy if things go his way.

Briscoe is among the drivers who secured their playoff spot early after winning the Phoenix race on March 13, 2022, and currently, he’s working hard to add to the number of wins as he hopes to take home the championship at the end of the season. He is 17th in the NASCAR driver standings with four top-ten finishes and three top five-finishes.

