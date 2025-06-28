Chase Briscoe confesses he and Noah Gragson have been involved in ‘trash talk’ ahead of NASCAR’s In-Season challenge

Chase Briscoe recently revealed that he and Noah Gragson have been partaking in some playful “trash talk” ahead of their head-to-head clash in NASCAR’s new In-Season Challenge. Briscoe made the comments during a media session on Friday before the Atlanta race, where the high-stakes event kicks off.

Briscoe will go up against Gragson in Round 1 of the five-week knockout-style tournament, which matches 32 drivers into 16 direct battles. The driver who finishes higher in each matchup advances to the next round. There’s no effect on the overall championship standings, but the winner walks away with $1 million and bragging rights. Fans also get a shot at a $1 million prize if they submit a perfect bracket.

Asked if the challenge has changed anything in the build-up to Atlanta, Chase Briscoe admitted that it has added a unique twist—not just to his race preparation, but to the mindset heading into the weekend. The direct elimination format adds a layer of pressure not typically seen outside of the playoffs.

“It definitely is going to be a unique complexion to the race,” said Briscoe. “It will kind of be unique – if you are running 14th and they are running 16th – like that battle is going to be really intense.” (via Motorsport.com)

Unlike the playoffs, where drivers compete against a larger group of rivals, the one-on-one format of the In-Season Challenge puts the sole focus on beating a single opponent. At a superspeedway like Atlanta, that can be a real gamble. Briscoe admitted that while fans may enjoy the spectacle, the format could create chaos, especially late in the race when desperation sets in.

Chase Briscoe noted that while the challenge is at the top of the minds of drivers, it likely won’t affect team strategy too much, at least not early on.

“I don’t think the teams are going to change their strategy based on who you are racing,” he said. “But if you get to the final four, then maybe you try something different.”

Despite being the No. 2 seed thanks to his win at Pocono, Briscoe isn’t taking Gragson lightly. He shared,

“Noah and I trash talked each other for a little bit this week”

“This is a place where you can come and run really, really well, so it will be a tough challenge for sure.”

One of Briscoe’s concerns is that Atlanta’s draft-heavy layout removes many of the usual performance gaps between the elite and mid-tier teams. Gragson, who doesn’t drive for a top organization, still has a real shot. The Indiana native said he’s nervous about the matchup, mostly because the outcome is unpredictable.

Chase Briscoe’s Pocono win locks in playoff berth but leaves him with mixed feelings

After his first win of the 2025 season at Pocono Raceway, Chase Briscoe secured his place in the playoffs—but admitted that the victory didn’t bring the same satisfaction as past wins. Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Briscoe opened up about how his mindset has shifted since joining Joe Gibbs Racing.

Chase Briscoe took the win at the Great American Getaway 400 by holding off teammate Denny Hamlin in a tense finish. He led a race-high 72 laps to claim the win, which also marked his first since joining JGR after Stewart-Haas Racing shut down in 2024.

Despite the strong performance, Briscoe said the expectations at JGR have changed how victories feel. He said,

“For whatever reason, I just haven’t enjoyed this one as much. I think because you’re expected to win, truthfully. The expectation is so different, where at SHR you weren’t really expected to win. So when you won, you really felt like you did something.” (0:05 onwards)

Briscoe added that this was “the least enjoyment I’ve had in a win,” despite being locked into the postseason for the third time in his career.

He made his debut for JGR with a pole at Daytona and scored three more front-row starts throughout the season, but had struggled to turn those qualifying results into victories until now.

The Pocono win changed that. Not only did it end a drought, but it also reinforced Chase Briscoe’s consistency. He had already posted a podium at the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, and now, with a win under his belt, the 30-year-old enters the Atlanta race as the No. 2 seed in the In-Season Challenge.

