Chase Briscoe delivers a confident verdict on his championship hopes - "I have a legitimate chance to win"

Chase Briscoe, the driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, delivered his verdict on his championship chances as the NASCAR season heads into the playoffs. He said that he feels that for the first time in his career, he has a “chance” to win the championship.Briscoe started the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series with great results, and his presence was felt instantly when he joined Joe Gibbs Racing and assumed the No. 19 Toyota. He began the season in great fashion with a pole and a fourth-place finish at the Daytona 500. Briscoe was consistent all season with an average finish of 13.32 in 25 races, including 10 top five and 12 top ten finishes and has led a total of 313 laps. In June, he won his first race of the year at Pocono, defeating his own teammate Denny Hamlin and ensuring his position in the playoffs, consolidating his rising status as a championship contender.Chase Briscoe said to Peter Stratta:&quot;I was telling my wife that a couple of weeks ago, this is really the first time I've ever legitimately thought I could win a Cup championship. In the past, I can make the playoffs and it's exciting. But down deep, you kind of know that the odds of you winning are pretty slim, right? &quot;Where now, not to say that I'm in favor by any means, but I feel like I have a legitimate chance to go do it. Where at SHR, you never really felt like you had a legitimate shot to do it. So yeah, it definitely feels different this time around, just knowing that you have a shot. And I would say this playoffs definitely just feels different because of that.&quot;Briscoe has demonstrated exceptional qualifying speed and has won six poles, which includes the historic feat of being the first driver to win poles at the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600 and Brickyard 400 in the same season. His good qualifying performances would usually translate into good performance during the race, with memorable stage victories and points. Although Briscoe has suffered setbacks, such as three DNFs, his competitiveness with a high number of laps run (greater than 93%) has helped him to remain in a strong position in the championship pursuit.Chase Briscoe makes clear his dream of fielding a World of Outlaws or High Limit teamChase Briscoe has openly expressed his enduring passion for dirt racing and his dream of fielding a team in either the World of Outlaws or High Limit Sprint Car Series. Despite his growing success in NASCAR, Briscoe has maintained a strong connection to dirt racing, expressing his dream to establish his own team.On X, he penned:&quot;WOULD ABSOLUTELY LOVE TO. Literally my dream. Just have to find the sponsorship for it or find a team that would be willing to allow me to be a part of theirs.&quot;His roots in sprint car racing run deep, having started racing 410 sprint cars at the age of 13, when he became the youngest winner in that category, breaking Jeff Gordon's record.