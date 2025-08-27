  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • Chase Briscoe delivers a confident verdict on his championship hopes - "I have a legitimate chance to win"

Chase Briscoe delivers a confident verdict on his championship hopes - "I have a legitimate chance to win"

By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 27, 2025 19:42 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Series Playoff Media Day - Source: Imagn
Chase Briscoe answers questions from the media during NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center. - Source: Imagn

Chase Briscoe, the driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, delivered his verdict on his championship chances as the NASCAR season heads into the playoffs. He said that he feels that for the first time in his career, he has a “chance” to win the championship.

Ad

Briscoe started the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series with great results, and his presence was felt instantly when he joined Joe Gibbs Racing and assumed the No. 19 Toyota. He began the season in great fashion with a pole and a fourth-place finish at the Daytona 500.

Briscoe was consistent all season with an average finish of 13.32 in 25 races, including 10 top five and 12 top ten finishes and has led a total of 313 laps. In June, he won his first race of the year at Pocono, defeating his own teammate Denny Hamlin and ensuring his position in the playoffs, consolidating his rising status as a championship contender.

Ad
Trending

Chase Briscoe said to Peter Stratta:

"I was telling my wife that a couple of weeks ago, this is really the first time I've ever legitimately thought I could win a Cup championship. In the past, I can make the playoffs and it's exciting. But down deep, you kind of know that the odds of you winning are pretty slim, right?
Ad
"Where now, not to say that I'm in favor by any means, but I feel like I have a legitimate chance to go do it. Where at SHR, you never really felt like you had a legitimate shot to do it. So yeah, it definitely feels different this time around, just knowing that you have a shot. And I would say this playoffs definitely just feels different because of that."
Ad
Ad

Briscoe has demonstrated exceptional qualifying speed and has won six poles, which includes the historic feat of being the first driver to win poles at the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600 and Brickyard 400 in the same season. His good qualifying performances would usually translate into good performance during the race, with memorable stage victories and points.

Although Briscoe has suffered setbacks, such as three DNFs, his competitiveness with a high number of laps run (greater than 93%) has helped him to remain in a strong position in the championship pursuit.

Ad

Chase Briscoe makes clear his dream of fielding a World of Outlaws or High Limit team

Chase Briscoe has openly expressed his enduring passion for dirt racing and his dream of fielding a team in either the World of Outlaws or High Limit Sprint Car Series. Despite his growing success in NASCAR, Briscoe has maintained a strong connection to dirt racing, expressing his dream to establish his own team.

Ad

On X, he penned:

"WOULD ABSOLUTELY LOVE TO. Literally my dream. Just have to find the sponsorship for it or find a team that would be willing to allow me to be a part of theirs."

His roots in sprint car racing run deep, having started racing 410 sprint cars at the age of 13, when he became the youngest winner in that category, breaking Jeff Gordon's record.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications