"I don’t even know what the points look like" - Chase Briscoe disappointed with 'struggling' NASCAR Darlington race

Darlington saw another extremely tight day for Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe, who began the day in a tight spot and ended up leaving the track with four laps to go. The 27-year-old driver is one of the 16 drivers who are in for the 2022 championship title.

Over the weekend, NASCAR kicked off the playoffs and Briscoe was hoping to begin the new chapter with a convincing result. The 'Track Too Tough To Tame', however, wasn’t kind to him as he came off the field with -10 points sitting below the round 12 cut line.

Oh, that DEFINITELY did. Erik Jones' win doesn't affect the #NASCARPlayoffs leaderboard... but trouble for Chase Elliott, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick?Oh, that DEFINITELY did. Erik Jones' win doesn't affect the #NASCARPlayoffs leaderboard... but trouble for Chase Elliott, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick? Oh, that DEFINITELY did. https://t.co/7NEYwL8QWw

Speaking to the media in a post-race interview, Chase Briscoe noted that that’s not how they wanted to start the round of 16. According to him, they probably need a win to make it to the next level. After a struggling day, he told reporters he wasn’t aware of what the points looked like.

In his statement, the driver of the #14 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing said:

“It’s not the way we wanted to start the round, by any means, but we’re going to have to improve and we’re probably going to have to win. I don’t even know what the points look like, but we shouldn’t have been in that situation where we were struggling, anyway. We just couldn’t find the balance. It’s unfortunate, but we know what we’ve got to do now and that’s what we’ll try to go do.”

Briscoe had a fruitful start to the season, earning his first cup career win and a couple of top ten finishes in the first half of the season. The second half of the season, however, has been pretty tough for the Mitchell-born driver and things seem to be going against him.

The best he has scored since the start of the second half of the season was a 14th finish at Road America. August was probably one of the worst racing months of his career, where his best finish was a P20 at Michigan.

How Chase Briscoe performed at the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

Chase Briscoe took the green flag from P22 which he believes was an extremely tight starting position. Regardless, all was well until Chase Elliott lost control on lap 113 and hit the wall, collecting Briscoe and leaving him with damage. Following the wreck, Elliott was done for the day but Briscoe was still fit to continue with the competition.

Austin Konenski @AustinKonenski Chase Elliott simply lost it, hit the wall, spun out, and collected Chase Briscoe.



This is why playoff points are really, really important. Chase Elliott simply lost it, hit the wall, spun out, and collected Chase Briscoe.This is why playoff points are really, really important.

Despite being able to continue with the race after the crash, Chase Briscoe didn’t get the opportunity to earn a strong finish. Instead, his day ended with four laps remaining, only completing 363 laps of 367 which was a little bit disappointing. He collected his second consecutive DNF, having arrived at the track with a DNF from Daytona where he scored a P31 finish.

He currently sits 15th in the group of 16 with only two races remaining until the round of 12. For him to advance to the next round, he has to work extra hard in the upcoming two events, and collecting points after points will be a good strategy for him.

