Chase Briscoe discloses why he was "scared to death" in last year's Indy race

Chase Briscoe made his Cup Series debut in 2021 after a successful stint in the Xfinity Series. With a season and a half down, he has been described as one of the most promising Cup drivers. Currently, he’s in his second career season, and it has been working well for him.

With 22 races under his belt, Briscoe has already clinched his first career and season win at Phoenix. The win gives him a direct ticket to the 2022 playoffs to contest for the championship.

Chase Briscoe is rumored to drive the No. 07 car for SS-Green Light Racing in this weekend's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Road Course.



Briscoe's last Xfinity event was in 2021 when he finished in 19th place at Daytona.

Going into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Chase Briscoe is among the drivers who will have double duties this weekend. His first task will start on Saturday, July 30th, when he competes in the Xfinity Series, driving the #7 Ford Mustang for SS Greenlight Racing. He will then get behind the wheels of the #14 Highpoint.com Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing on Sunday, July 31st.

During last year’s Indy race, Briscoe was among the notable drivers in the event despite being a rookie. Before hitting the track for the second time this weekend, the 27-year-old driver reflected on the 2021’s Indy event, where he disclosed details on what got him 'scared to death'.

Speaking to NBC Sports this week, he revisited his 2021 experience, saying:

“So, Indianapolis obviously my home race, scared to death, that I was on front row and may be gonna win my first cup race.”

He went on to say:

“I remember I didn’t get the greatest start and Denny [Hamlin] was all clear and I told myself you get run out of the room. Let’s go wide open through the grass and then we came to this corner. I was already shoving Denny through there. I guessed it, I assume, I guessed it turning it to the left. ”

One of the most notable incidents during the event was when Briscoe shoved Denny Hamlin. Post-race, he was nervous to talk to Hamlin since he thought the latter was upset with him and didn’t want confrontation. Hamlin, however, later addressed the issue by stating that the contact wasn’t intentional.

Chase Briscoe is determined to carry Xfinity and Cup race trophies at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Chase Briscoe had hopes of delivering his first Cup Series victory in his hometown last year. He managed to get a good starting position, clinching P2 in the qualifying race. Turn 1 was a bit intense, however, as he ended up cutting into the grass and missing Turn 2.

Following the incident, he was penalized for cutting the corner, but he never knew he had a penalty. After leading 12 laps and starting on P2, Briscoe scored a 26th finish which was quite disappointing for his side.

Coming from a family of racers, the Indiana native would love to claim a win at his home state track. He is determined this weekend to win every practice and every qualifying, and on top of that, he wants to carry the Xfinity and Cup race trophies.

Stewart-Haas Racing @StewartHaasRcng



With a Xfinity win in at Indianapolis in 2020, @ChaseBriscoe_14 is hungry for victory again in his home state of Indiana.

Chase Briscoe claims he doesn’t feel like he wants revenge for what happened last time, but feels he has a lot of pressure every time he races in Indianapolis.

