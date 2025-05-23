Chase Briscoe disputes Haas F1 driver’s claim dubbing Brad Pitt’s F1 movie the “closest to reality”

Several drivers were blown away after watching a special screening of Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula One movie in Monaco. As reported by Jeff Gluck, F1 driver Esteban Ocon said that it’s the closest to reality racing movie that he has ever watched. However, Chase Briscoe thinks otherwise.

According to the Joe Gibbs Racing newcomer, “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” is the closest adaptation of real-life racing. He commented on Gluck’s post, saying (via X, formerly Twitter),

“I beg to differ, Talladega Nights is basically exactly what it’s like being a NASCAR driver.”

Directed by Adam McKay, starring Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Sacha Baron Cohen, Gary Cole, and Michael Clarke Duncan, the 2006 movie is famous for its satirical, yet humorous take on NASCAR culture. Ex-NASCAR drivers Jamie McMurray and Dale Earnhardt Jr. appear in cameos. Notably, the movie is free to watch for premium Prime Video subscribers.

There was a time when Chase Briscoe and his then-Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Ryan Preece brought back the iconic paint jobs of Talladega Nights to life. It all happened during a NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway back in 2023.

While Preece’s No. 41 flaunted the paint job made famous by Ricky Bobby in Talladega Nights, Briscoe‘s No. 14 Mustang carried Cal Naughton Jr.'s iconic Old Spice red and blue scheme, also featured in the movie. Former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney won the race, while Briscoe finished 13th.

Fast forward to 2025; Chase Briscoe sits 12th in the driver standings with four top-fives, five top-10s ,and 278 points to his name. 12 races into the season, the Mitchell, Indiana native is still vying for his maiden win of the year. His next race is scheduled for Sunday, May 25 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Chase Briscoe’s car to honor an Arkansas-born fallen veteran on Memorial Day

For his upcoming race at Charlotte, the 66th Coca-Cola 600, Chase Briscoe’s car will carry the name and rank of Staff Sgt. Alan Shaw, who died from an explosion while carrying out a covert mission in Baqubah, Iraq. Known for his extraordinary services in the 1st Cavalry Division, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Battalion, and 12th Cavalry Regiment, Shaw was nicknamed “Superman” by his fellow soldiers in Iraq.

“This weekend is always a special and humbling weekend in NASCAR. You look around and just realize how blessed we are to have men and women serving our country every day,” Chase Briscoe said in a statement. “Carrying SSG Alan Shaw on our windshield this weekend is an honor."

Shaw is survived by his widow, his 10-year-old son, Austin and his two daughters; Jourdan, 7, and Davyn, 6. Per reports, Shaw’s son and widow will be at Charlotte Motor Speedway this coming weekend.

“I’m looking forward to spending time with them. Hopefully we can put his name in Victory Lane on Sunday night,” Briscoe added.

Fans can watch the 400-lap event live on Amazon Prime Video, 6 pm ET onwards, or listen to radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Briscoe’s teammate, Christopher Bell, happens to be the defending winner of the crown jewel race.

