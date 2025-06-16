Chase Briscoe drops multiple F-bombs at Ross Chastain after fiery battle in Mexico NASCAR Cup race

Chase Briscoe blasted Ross Chastain on the radio after their on-track incident in Mexico City. The #19 Joe Gibbs Racing driver didn't hold back and dropped multiple F-bombs at Chastain before beating him with a seventh-place finish.
Briscoe's race started on a low after getting collected in a multi-car wreck on lap seven involving Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson. He later had a run-in with Ross Chastain, who reportedly shoved him after making a pass inside the top 10.
NASCAR Insider Jordan Bianchi shared the #19 driver's radio message against the Trackhouse Racing driver on X.
“‘F*** that mother f***er,’ Chase Briscoe says about Ross Chastain,” Bianchi wrote.
While Briscoe finished inside the top 10, Chastain crossed the line in 16th place. The latter driver's teammate, Shane van Gisbergen, dominated the inaugural Viva México 250 by leading for 60 of 100 laps and winning with a margin of 16.567 seconds.
The race marked the end of Briscoe's impressive three-week stretch of starting on the pole position. He led the field to the green flag at Charlotte, Nashville, and Michigan before starting 19th at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
NASCAR will return to the United States for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. The 160-lap oval race will happen on June 22 at 2:00 p.m. ET.
“Proud of the recovery”: Chase Briscoe reflects on seventh-place finish in Mexico City
After a tough race in Mexico City, Chase Briscoe was pleased with his seventh-place finish. The 30-year-old Cup Series driver said he didn't give up despite crashing early in the race and running into the #1 Chevrolet of Ross Chastain.
In an X post, the Indiana native wrote:
“What a day, proud of the recovery and no give up. P7.”
Briscoe had the second-best result among Joe Gibbs Racing drivers at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Christopher Bell led his teammates with a second-place finish, while Ty Gibbs, who looked to be in good form in the early parts of the race, settled in 11th. Ryan Truex, the substitute driver for Denny Hamlin, finished 23rd.
After 16 races, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver has scored five top-5s and seven top-10s. His best result came from the Coca-Cola 600 with a third-place finish after starting from the front. He has also secured four pole positions—all in his first year at the Huntersville-based outfit.
