Chase Briscoe expects 'a clean race' at NASCAR Bristol event this weekend

Chase Briscoe and his #14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang team head to Tennessee this weekend for the 2022 Bass Pro Shops at the Bristol Raceway.

At Bristol this weekend, Briscoe will be in for a challenging task to maintain his playoff position. The Mitchell, Indiana-born driver was among the lucky drivers who managed to secure an early playoff position after he won the Phoenix race on the March 13, 2022. At the moment, two playoff races are done and dusted, and this weekend NASCAR will seal the Round of 16 before proceeding to the Round of 12.

With only one race remaining in the Round of 16, Briscoe is sitting in a very tight spot, and to advance to the next stage, he needs a win or a strong finish at Bristol. The #14 driver will enter Bristol 15th in the playoff standings and 9 points below the Round of 12 cutlines. According to Briscoe, Bristol is chaotic and unpredictable, and for him to advance to the next stage, he will need a clean race.

While highlighting his expectations from the Brisol race for the media, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver said:

“A clean race. Bristol is chaotic and unpredictable. Nine points above the cutoff line would be a lot better than nine below, but I’d have to go in and have a good race with some stage points and no mistakes. So, I don’t think it makes much difference. We know we can do it, we’ve just got to avoid the chaos and I feel like we can go there and get some stage points and be in good shape.”

Chase Briscoe would have been better if he had a strong finish at Darlington, the playoff opener. The 27-year-old finished 27th at the Lady in Black after being tagged in a wreck during the early stages of the race.

Bristol Motor Speedway is one of the best battlefields for Chase Briscoe

Chase Briscoe performed pretty well last weekend, but a delay in pit-stop eliminated him from the top-five finish, ending the day in P13, taking 24 points home. Earlier, he had started the day in the same position, and after a long, tough day, he was back in the position he started with.

Judging from his record, Bristol is undoubtedly one of Briscoe's best battlefields. Although he hasn’t recorded any wins as a Cup driver, he has done so as an Xfinity Series driver. Briscoe earned his first victory at the track in September 2020 after he led 11 laps and stepped up to the checkered flag.

During last year’s event at the track, Chase Briscoe began the day in P20 and came to finish inside the top-15 grid, collecting a P13 finish. Briscoe now hopes to earn his first playoff win this weekend with a new car.

Edited by Anurag C