Chase Briscoe has his eyes on Tony Stewart's $1 million prize

Chase Briscoe has officially stated that he will participate in the Eldora Million as part of his "Chase'n Dirt" tour. He will be competing in Dirt Late Model races with Kent Robinson Racing.

The Eldora $1 million prize differs from the big payouts at the All-Star Race and the Daytona 500; the victor will most likely pocket the majority, if not all, of the prize money.

Chase Briscoe will participate in the Cup Series for Stewart-Haas Racing, although Eldora is unlikely to be bound by any contract stipulation worked out with CEO Tony Stewart. As a result, if he wins on Thursday, he will almost certainly keep the entire $1,002,022.

The Eldora Million, which Tony Stewart is restoring, began as a one-time promotion in 2001 by Earl Baltes, owner of the track near Rossburg, Ohio, about two hours northwest of Columbus. Donnie Moran won the race and was dubbed "The Million Dollar Man."

Rain canceled Wednesday's scheduled preliminary races, but the competition, which has a maximum prize of $1,002,022, has attracted approximately 130 racers this year.

NASCAR has banned revealing individual race payouts. According to the most recent official filings, top-three finishers Austin Cindric, Bubba Wallace, and Chase Briscoe all got purses of over $1 million during the season-opening Daytona 500.

Chase Briscoe will be among 130 drivers to participate at Eldora Speedway

The preliminary races are expected to feature around 130 drivers and Briscoe will be among them. The winner of Thursday night's race will receive a whopping $1,002,022, the second-highest payout in racing after the Indianapolis 500.

So far, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver has completed three starts in a super late model, including Castrol FloRacing Night in America at Brownstown Speedway and two races at Charlotte Motor Speedway's The Dirt Track.

Briscoe has only ever competed in a NASCAR Truck race at Eldora Speedway, where he won. He's not used to racing a Late Dirt Model, but he's up for the challenge at the Eldora Million.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far