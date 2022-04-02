"Not the 550 stuff, but the 750 package" - Chase Briscoe feels his No. 14 'has driven pretty similar to the old Cup car' in the last few weeks

The Next Gen car has caused growing pains for NASCAR and its drivers, but Chase Briscoe hasn’t experienced any difficulties, claiming the car feels similar to the 6th gen version.

Chase Briscoe, who just entered his second Cup Series season, feels lucky that a new car was introduced before he grew accustomed to an older version. This has given him the ability to be more competitive than he was in his rookie season.

Speaking about how he feels about the Next Gen car in a media interview, the No. 14 driver of the Ford Mustang said:

“I don’t feel like I’m really doing anything different, The last few weeks, the car has driven pretty similar to the old Cup car – not the 550 (horsepower) stuff, but the 750 (hp) package. I feel like just as a team we’ve gotten better.”

He went on to say:

“We’ve had more speed in our race cars where last year was obviously a struggle but, to me, the cars don’t drive a whole lot different.”

According to the Stewart-Hass driver, the Next Gen car is an upgrade of the 6th gen car that he drove in his rookie season. He also attributed his latest performance to his team, who have helped him achieve his spectacular performances since the start of the season.

Chase Briscoe was promoted to the Cup Series last year after a successful career in the Xfinity series. However, being a rookie, things did not go smoothly for him as he struggled throughout the season without securing a win.

Career journey for Chase Briscoe since the debut of 2022 season

Out of 36 starts in the 2021 season, the No. 14 driver has recorded only four top ten finishes following a disappointing season.

However, he opened his second Cup Series season well prepared, earning a top-five position in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, finishing in third place.

After a discouraging finish in Las Vegas, where he placed 35th, he surprised everyone after he clinched the Phoenix victory. The victory became his first Cup Series win and also brought Stewart-Hass their first win of the season.

NASCAR went on Twitter to congratulate Chase Briscoe.

NASCAR @NASCAR



Retweet to congratulate ! He's never going to forget this moment!Retweet to congratulate @ChaseBriscoe_14 on capturing his first NASCAR Cup Series He's never going to forget this moment! Retweet to congratulate @ChaseBriscoe_14 on capturing his first NASCAR Cup Series 🏁! https://t.co/iB2xMvoNLh

Briscoe is currently preparing to enter a short track race in Richmond, where he will be looking forward to adding another victory to his tally.

Edited by Adam Dickson