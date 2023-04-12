Chase Briscoe drove brilliantly in Bristol despite being hindered by a broken finger. The NASCAR driver injured the middle finger on his left hand while racing in a dirt late model car on Thursday (April 6), before the NASCAR dirt race weekend in Bristol.

Briscoe didn't let a broken finger affect his weekend as he finished seventh in the Truck Series Event on Saturday. He followed this up by finishing in the top five in the Food City Dirt Race, driving the #14 Ford Mustang.

The 28-year-old had an X-ray scheduled for Monday after the Bristol weekend. He has now given an update on his injuries. The 28-year-old stated that he will undergo surgery on Monday morning after the Martinsville race on April 16. He shared the news on Twitter, replying to a tweet from a fan.

"Still broken and hurting. Surgery first thing Monday morning after Martinsville to get some rods/screws put in it."

The #14 Stewart Haas Racing driver also shared an X-ray of his hand where his middle finger bone was fractured.

Chase Briscoe drove in the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday with his glove taped to limit the movement of his finger. He admitted after the race that he was in no pain. However, he experienced some pain while handling his car, when it had gotten out of shape.

"It maybe got me a touch behind sometimes, like when I would get really far out of shape and turning it back quick the other direction, just due to the sheer fact of how bulky it (splint) is, but you’re not gonna have that anywhere else."

He further elaborated on the precautions he would be taking for the NOCO 400 race at Martinsville Speedway.

"When we’re at Martinsville, I’m never gonna go full lock left, full lock right, back and forth. So, I think I’ll be fine going forward."

Chase Briscoe reckons he could have challenged for the win in Bristol

Briscoe in action during NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race

Chase Briscoe believes that he could have challenged Christopher Bell for the win in Bristol. While Briscoe admitted that he matched the #20's pace, he also added that it was impossible to overtake Bell.

"I don't know. I just needed a little bit more on the top. I felt like I was okay. I just wasn't quite as good. I thought the 45 was definitely, probably, the best. The 20, I felt like I could kind of pace him, but it was going to be nearly impossible to pass him."

"There were a couple times I was close in one and two. I feel like I had my hands tied the whole time. I needed to be a little bit more better."

Chase Briscoe bagged his best result of the ongoing season with a fifth-place finish. The #14 driver is satisfied with the result and is hoping to build on the momentum.

