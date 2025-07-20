  • NASCAR
Chase Briscoe hoping to tap-into Martin Truex Jr. energy at Dover: “Based on how he drove”

By Mayank Shukla
Published Jul 20, 2025 19:06 GMT
Syndication: Pocono Record - Source: Imagn
Chase Briscoe at Pocono Record - Source: Imagn

Chase Briscoe, a popular NASCAR driver, recently shared his thoughts before the upcoming race at Dover Motor Speedway. He acknowledged the influence of the former driver of the #19 in the upcoming race and hopes to follow in Martin Truex Jr.'s footsteps at Dover.

Chase Briscoe will line up second for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race after rain washed out its scheduled practice and qualifying times, which caused NASCAR to use its rulebook metrics to set the lineup for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, based on owner points and recent performance. Briscoe is in the front row with pole winner Chase Elliott lined up next to him in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

"As we've looked at how Martin (Truex Jr.) drove this place, our setup is based on how he drove. We have to do what comes natural. We have a great starting position and have to keep it up there," Chase Briscoe said to PRNLive.
Chase Briscoe, a third-generation racer from Indiana, has made quite a name for himself in American motorsports, and his path to success started on short tracks and dirt tracks before he broke into NASCAR at the national level. Briscoe's rise to the NASCAR level was impressive; he followed a championship season in the ARCA Racing Series in 2016 (six wins and 18 top-10 finishes in 20 starts) by moving to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck series, where he was the Rookie of the Year and scored his first Truck Series win at Homestead-Miami in 2017.

Briscoe moved to Joe Gibbs Racing for 2025, taking the No. 19 Toyota driven by Martin Truex Jr Briscoe started strong, running well in the season-opening Daytona 500 while overcoming a technical penalty that momentarily put his championship at risk, but was later appealed and rescinded. After showing a lot of qualifying speed with two consecutive poles, Briscoe earned his first victory for JGR at Pocono when he pulled away from teammate Denny Hamlin.

JGR star Chase Briscoe makes his feelings known on being able to show his capability

Chase Briscoe, now in his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), has quickly established himself as a top contender in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series. With a victory, four pole positions, and a personal best of seven top-five and nine top-10 finishes in just 20 races, Briscoe has demonstrated the performance that many in the sport hadn’t fully recognized in previous years. In a revealing post-race interview after finishing second at Sonoma, Briscoe expressed a feeling of being "overlooked a lot of the time," but said to Frontstretch:

“Hopefully. I don't know. I feel like I get overlooked a lot of the time, but I hopefully will be able to kind of earn the respect of a lot of guys, not, you know, not even not all the drivers, but it's everybody, you know, like I was capable of doing it,” said Briscoe (3:06 onwards)
Briscoe’s move to JGR followed a period of uncertainty, as his previous team, Stewart-Haas Racing, shut down after the 2024 season. Although he had shown flashes of promise at SHR—most notably with wins at Phoenix in 2022 and Darlington in 2024—he rarely had consistently competitive equipment.

Edited by Rupesh
