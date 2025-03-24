Chase Briscoe justifies his Miami performance as ‘deserved’ after shutting the door on Denny Hamlin

Chase Briscoe finished Sunday’s (March 23) race inside the top five and ahead of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, who also bagged a P5. As per reports, the 15 laps that Hamlin led throughout the 267-lap event at Homestead-Miami were the only ones led by JGR.

Ad

It was Briscoe’s first top-five since this year’s Daytona 500, which was held back in February. 2025 marks his first full season with Joe Gibbs Racing and his first as Hamlin’s teammate.

According to Briscoe, he and the No. 19 team deserved the finish that they just logged. Reflecting on the same during a post-race interview, the Mitchell, Indiana native said (via NASCAR):

“I just felt like we finished where we deserved to finish from a speed standpoint. Today could have went, honestly, way worse. We have a lot to clean up still. I’d say we almost probably lost 20 spots on pit road today, so just had to keep battling from behind. But our car was really, really good — I say it was good, but it wasn’t as good as the 5.”

Ad

Trending

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy, won the event, marking his first triumph of the season. He is now in the playoffs alongside William Byron, Josh Berry, and Christopher Bell, who also happens to be Briscoe’s teammate.

“Just finally felt like we finished where we needed to hopefully build some momentum,” Briscoe continued. “Hopefully, we can just continue to do this, continue to show that we’re one of those guys that can run up front week in and week out. It’s nice to finally do that.”

Ad

Chase Briscoe’s finally ended his stretch of finishes worse than 14th. He will now prepare for next week’s race at Martinsville Speedway. Scheduled for Sunday, March 30, the 499-lap event will be televised on Fox Sports 1 with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 3 pm ET onwards.

Chase Briscoe incurs penalty at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Chase Briscoe’s JGR team was handed a penalty after wheels went loose right on the track. Jackman Caleb Dirks and rear-tire changer Daniel Smith were suspended for the next two races.

Ad

However, Briscoe’s teammate Christopher Bell was able to avoid a similar penalty. He had left his pit box with an unsecured wheel but was promptly instructed by crew chief Adam Stevens to park in Briscoe’s to get it fixed.

Other penalties over the weekend include several $5000 fines handed to Xfinity Series teams; No. 11 of Kaulig Racing, No. 10 of Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 26 of Sam Hunt Racing, and No. 88 of JR Motorsports. The No. 7 Spire Motorsports Truck Series team received a $2500 fine for a loose lug nut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback