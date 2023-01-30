Chase Briscoe looking to follow his SHR teammate Kevin Harvick's footsteps and take up the leadership baton from the NASCAR veteran

Chase Briscoe, the driver of #14 Ford Mustang at Stewart-Haas Racing, recently signed a multi-year contract extension with the team to continue driving the #14 Ford for the 2023 season and beyond.

With Kevin Harvick retiring from the sport at the end of the 2023 NASCAR season, Ryan Preece’s promotion to the Cup Series at SHR as a full-time driver, and the uncertainty of Aric Almirola’s future after 2023 could leave Chase Briscoe, the veteran driver of the team, as early as next season.

The Indiana-born driver won his first race in NASCAR's second tier series in 2018 at SHR, and three years later, he joined the team as a full-time driver in the Cup Series. He had an impressive season in 2022, taking the checkered flag to win his first Cup race at Phoenix Raceway and making it into the playoffs for the first time.

Stewart-Haas Racing @StewartHaasRcng Carrying the tough legacy of the No. 14 for years to come. Carrying the tough legacy of the No. 14 for years to come. https://t.co/PmVndIAQTy

Chase Briscoe may be enjoying a bigger role within Stewart-Haas Racing now, but said that he will still look to 2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick before his tenure ends. In a recent interview, Briscoe said:

“Where we’re at as a company, for me still, Kevin Harvick is the guy. He’s who steers our ship. He’s the guy that when he talks, people listen and, for me, I’ve just tried to watch as much as I can knowing the Kevin’s not going to be there one day and especially with Aric leaving in the next few years or whenever he does."

He continued:

“I’m going to be the guy that’s been there the longest, so, naturally, the leadership kind of falls on you to a certain extent, so I think how Kevin gets his points across and how I get my points across is probably two different ways, but you can still learn things from Kevin in just how he approaches certain situations.”

“This past year, I definitely talked a lot more” – Chase Briscoe

Chase Briscoe recalls participating in team meetings in the 2022 season and not saying much, just preferring to sit there and listen. That began to change during his rookie season.

Briscoe said:

“This past year, I definitely talked a lot more and I’d bring up ideas and kind of say things I wanted to get off my chest, where in the past I wouldn’t have done that."

Catch Chase Briscoe in action at the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes