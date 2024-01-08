Chase Briscoe looks back at Chili Bowl debut ahead of 38th running of the dirt-midget race in 2024: "The coolest thing ever"

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe recently took a trip down memory lane to his first ever appearance at the Chili Bowl event in 2015.

Briscoe, 29, will be making his ninth appearance at the 38th edition of Chili Bowl this year, set to commence between January 8-13. The #14 Stewart-Haas Racing driver has been a regular at the event.

Talking about his first-time experience at the event in 2015, Briscoe told Speed Sport:

"Jeff and Jill Davis saw a Facebook post I had made and said, 'Hey, do you want to drive our car? We'll take you there!'"

Briscoe shared his excitement about racing with former Cup Series champion Kyle Larson. He said:

"We went, and I remember starting in a heat race with Kyle Larson thinking that was the coolest thing ever. Here I was, racing this guy that I'd watched on TV. I got spun out right in front of him and we all crashed together."

Briscoe described the crash involving Larson in detail, adding:

"I just remember how hard that event was, really from the get-go. My first kind of experience in it, I learned really quickly how everything kind of has to go your way. One hiccup can really affect your whole week."

What are Chase Briscoe's goals for the upcoming Chili Bowl event?

Despite eight previous attempts at the Chili Bowl, Briscoe is yet to secure a win at the midget race. Thus, the SHR driver is eyeing to reach the 55-lap finale in this year's edition. He said:

"I feel like if we could run top 10 on Saturday, I feel like that's a realistic goal. I think we can get up there in the mix, it's just a matter of me being on my game."

"I feel like I'm always at 90 percent when I'm in there," added Chase Briscoe. "This year, I did run a little bit more dirt stuff than I have in the last couple years. I definitely would say, making the main on Saturday."

Chase Briscoe will be back racing in the Cup Series in his fourth season with Stewart-Haas Racing. After a disappointing 2023 which saw him finish 30th in the standings, the 29-year-old will be aiming for a more productive 2024 season.