Chase Briscoe makes feelings known after denying Pocono’s ‘greatest of all time’ for his first NASCAR victory with JGR

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe got his maiden win for the team at the Pocono Raceway on June 22, 2025. Later, during a post-race interview, Briscoe opened up about holding off the ‘greatest of all time,’ Denny Hamlin, at the 2.5-mile oval track.

Ad

The #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver has the most wins at the track (seven) and clinched another pole position for the 400-mile race with a best time of 52.14 seconds and a top speed of 172.60 mph. His teammate started in sixth with a gap of 0.30 seconds. However, the #19 made up for it during the race's final stage.

Chase Briscoe made a mistake during his final pit stop at lap 119 of the 160-lap event. However, he stretched his fuel tank to his 0.682-second victory over Denny Hamlin. Briscoe led 72 laps and secured the third win of his Cup Series career. He did a good job, holding Hamlin off and taking the checkered flag. Reflecting on his remarkable performance at the 2.5-mile 'Tricky Triangle,' Briscoe told the media:

Ad

Trending

"It's not like I was on the ragged edge, but it was just so hard to, you know, have a guy chasing you, right? Especially the guy that's probably the greatest of all time here, and to be trying to save fuel and everything else." [00:24]

They took a big chance on me, right? Like, I wasn't everybody's first choice, I think. But yeah, for me to be able to get here and now finally deliver a win. It's just an awesome feeling... Yeah, anybody who's worked with me knows I'm normally overdriving and missing my marks all the time. So yeah, for sure, it's crazy when you slow down, you’ll probably go faster.’ It’s true there. Amazing day," he added. [00:52]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following Chase Briscoe's triumph at Pocono Raceway, Denny Hamlin ended up as the runner-up, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney finished third, Chris Buescher was in fourth place, and Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott secured a fifth-place finish.

"I feel like we have been so bad,": Chase Briscoe gets real about his winless season with Joe Gibbs Racing

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe drove for the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing in the 2024 season. After the team left NASCAR, Briscoe landed a full-time seat with Joe Gibbs Racing, replacing the 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. for the 2025 season.

Ad

Before his Pocono Raceway win, the #19 Toyota driver secured multiple top-five finishes but believed he had to tap into his full potential. Sharing his thoughts on the same, the JGR driver told the media:

"I wanted just to win, truthfully. The top fives and stuff are great, right? I think I’m only one behind my career high, ever, and we are 12, 13 weeks in, so from that standpoint, that's encouraging, but I want to win races....It is weird. We’ve had the results, but I feel like we have been so bad. I don’t even feel like we are close to our potential." [6:30 onwards]

Ad

Chase Briscoe currently ranks 11th in the Cup Series points table with 393 points to his credit and has secured his berth in the playoffs after his Pocono Raceway win. Additionally, he has eight top-ten and six top-five finishes with four pole positions in 17 starts this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.