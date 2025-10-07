Chase Briscoe makes a hilarious plan to steal Chase Elliott’s NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award votes

Chase Briscoe has framed a sneaky plan after NASCAR opened fan voting for the 2025 Most Popular Driver Award. Chase Elliott holds a seven-year run of wins in the Most Popular Driver race. Briscoe sharing the same first name and driving the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota might be just what's needed to cause some fans to click his name by mistake.NASCAR announced the opening of the fan polls, and Briscoe revealed his hilarious plan to steal the win with his new mustache. He also shared a selfie in disguise on X.&quot;Hopefully this year now that I have a 9 in my number as well as the same first name more people will accidentally click me instead,&quot; Chase Briscoe wrote.Chase Briscoe @chasebriscoeLINKHopefully this year now that I have a 9 in my number as well as the same first name more people will accidentally click me instead.The polls opened on Monday, October 6, and will remain open till November 3. Fans can vote up to five times each day. Elliott won the award for the seventh time last year, with 266,363 votes. This season, winners will be revealed on November 4 at the NASCAR Awards banquet in Scottsdale.Meanwhile, both Briscoe and Elliott have entered the Round of 8, 14 points below the cutline.&quot;Feel really good&quot; - Chase Briscoe on entering Round of 8Chase Briscoe won the first playoff race and had consistent top-10 finishes in the next four races. He also earned strong qualifying runs and a recent pole at Kansas. However, at Charlotte Roval last Sunday, he crossed the finish line in 14th place.Briscoe ran in the top 10 before struggling in Stage 2 and slipping down the field. He ended up winning his spot in the Round of 8 by 19 points despite his health issues. Heading to Las Vegas this week, the 30-year-old knew that he’ll likely need a win to advance to the Championship 4, but was confident in his team. He shared his thoughts during a pit road interview on Sunday, October 5.&quot;I feel really good about it. I know a mile and a half wise would be good. Talladega, we just have to get there and see what happens. Then Martinsville, I thought we were decent there. I feel like we have a path to get there. More than likely we will probably have to win, but you never know with the playoffs. We will see what we can do,&quot; Chase Briscoe said, via Speedway Digest.Briscoe has one top-5 finish in nine Cup starts at Vegas. He finished in 4th at the 1.5-mile track in 2022, which was also his best season yet. The then-Stewart-Haas Racing driver finished ninth in the points standings that year after getting eliminated from the Round of 8 at Martinsville.