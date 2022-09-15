"It’s one of my stronger tracks" - Chase Briscoe refutes being nervous ahead of NASCAR Bristol race this weekend despite falling below cutoff line

Chase Briscoe will race his # 14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang on a concrete surface at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 17, at 7:30 pm EDT on USA Network.

Chase Briscoe @ChaseBriscoe_14 Know what we need to do going into Bristol, decent day today… Coulda been better but certainly coulda been worse. Back in the @mvplanners scheme next weekend under the lights! Know what we need to do going into Bristol, decent day today… Coulda been better but certainly coulda been worse. Back in the @mvplanners scheme next weekend under the lights! https://t.co/lMkq9Ky5V7

Chase Briscoe qualified for the playoffs in 27th place at Darlington Raceway after being involved in an early race accident. He enters the final race of the first-round playoffs in 15th place in the standings, nine points below the cutline to advance to the Round of 12.

Speaking to the media to answer the question if he is nervous about the race at Bristol being the cutoff race for the first round, Briscoe highlighted that he is not nervous at all and that he cannot afford to have a bad race at Bristol this coming weekend. He said:

"I don’t think so. I’ve done well at Bristol, it’s one of my stronger tracks, and I enjoy racing there. I think we’ve done well on the short tracks, which is definitely not my strength. We certainly can’t afford to have a bad race and we’ll need to be aware of what is going on with other guys."

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver also highlighted that:

"You’ve got to be focused on running your race just as much as you’re trying to stay out of other people’s messes, and things happen quickly. We’ll have to do that without compromising our chances of moving on. I feel good about it, I know the guys on this team are going to give me what I need and I’m excited to get to Bristol."

Briscoe also mentioned that he is not worried about being nine points below the cutlines, but he needs to ensure that they have earned many stage points and that there is no room for mistakes.

Chase Briscoe’s performance at Bristol Motor Speedway

At Kansas Speedway, Chase Briscoe appeared to be on track for a top-five finish until he was delayed during a pit stop and dropped several positions. Although his car was fast enough, he could not work his way back through the field but finished in 13th place.

Chase Briscoe has visited Bristol Motor Speedway several times. In 2021, he started in 20th place and finished 13th in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. His first Cup Series started on a concrete surface.

In 2020, he claimed his first Xfinity Series win after leading with only 11 laps. In 2017, he also had two starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he earned the 12th finish.

Briscoe visited the track on April 17 for the dirt race, where he started in fourth place, won the second stage, and led 59 laps. Despite racing close to Tyler Reddick, Briscoe could not clear the driver, and he ended up spinning. Luckily, he managed to finish 22nd.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C