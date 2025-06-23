Chase Briscoe opens up on experiencing 'least enjoyment' despite clinching victory at Pocono

Chase Briscoe reflected upon his win at Pocono Raceway and admitted to gaining the 'least enjoyment' from it. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver drew parallels to his previous stint at Stewart-Haas Racing and explained how he's 'expected to win' at JGR, compared to the latter, where wins were less anticipated and more rewarding.

After SHR closed shop in 2024, Briscoe secured a seat with JGR and made a stunning debut with a pole at Daytona. He secured three more front-row starts but could never convert them into a race win. His best result came at a third-place finish in the crown jewel event at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

During Sunday's The Great American Getaway 400, Briscoe finally secured his breakthrough win after holding off his JGR teammate, Denny Hamlin. The Indiana native led a race-high 72 laps to achieve the feat.

Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR radio, Briscoe reflected on the win and said,

"For whatever reason. I just haven't enjoyed this one as much, i think, because you're expected to win truthfully like this, the expectation is so different where at SHR you weren't really expected to win. So when you won, you really felt like you did something and not that we didn't do something today, but it just is certainly way different."

"Like this has been the least like enjoyment I've had in a win. I mean, I'm still happy right, but like you just are expected to win when you come here," he added.

The result locks in a playoff berth for Chase Briscoe, making it his third appearance in the post season.

Chase Briscoe shares relief after clinching a playoff spot

Chase Briscoe revealed a candid conversation with his wife, Marissa, after she noticed his low spirits amid the playoff hunt. He explained how missing the playoffs with such a capable car would've been a major disappointment.

"Marsa has been asking me like, what's what's wrong with me? And why am I down in the dumps? And I'm like, you don't realize how it would not be good if we did not make the playoffs in this car. So yeah, a huge, huge, huge sigh of relief," he said via SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

Compared to Chase Briscoe, his teammates Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin have each secured three wins this season, further underscoring the pace held by Joe Gibbs Racing.

Up next, Briscoe heads to Echopark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway), a track where he secured his first career win back in March 2022. The Quaker Oats 400 Available on Walmart marks the first round of the In-Season Challenge as well.

The bracket-style tournament makes its debut this year and spans across five races with $1M prize money. Briscoe is scheduled to face off against Front Row Motorsports' Noah Gragson in challenge round 1, while the event will be streamed by TNT Sports, beginning its five-race stint with NASCAR.

