Chase Briscoe outperforming Joey Logano sparks debate among NASCAR analysts amid Ford struggles

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is yet to witness a win from the manufacturer Ford. Other competitors such as Chevrolet and Toyota are dominating the season with as many as 6 and 5 wins respectively after 11 races.

NASCAR analysts Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi on a podcast by Dale Earnhardt Jr's Dirty Mo Media production reviewed the Ford drivers' performance this season. They majorly emphasized the performances of Stewart-Haas Racing's (SHR) #14 driver Chase Briscoe and #22 driver of Team Penske Joey Logano.

"Chase Briscoe, he's in a playoff spot right now like no one thought that before the year and that he just continues knocking these finishes out so kudos to the Stewart -Haas Racing because I know we both(Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi) have been critical of them, we both had our expectations very low for them this year but they are they are certainly impressing through 11 races," Bianchi said. [33:50]

Agreeing with this, the other analyst Gluck talked about Ford's victory drought this season and how #14 driver Briscoe is above in the points table this season than two-time Cup Series champion Logano. Not only that, the 29-year-old Briscoe is even ranked ahead of the Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing drivers who also pilot Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

"Yeah I mean I think Briscoe in particular being able to, especially with when you take into account Ford's struggles as well yes the fact that he's been able to outperform. Chase Brisco is higher in points than Joey Logano right now and both RFK drivers so you know that's huge," said Jeff Gluck.

Chase Briscoe's pivotal role as a NASCAR veteran in the SHR team

SHR's #14 driver Chase Briscoe discussed the current dynamics with his racing team this season.

In a recent interview with Bob Pockrass on X (formerly Twitter), Briscoe talked about how he is planning for better results, despite performing comparatively better than the 2023 season. NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick retired last year from SHR. The #14 driver now has a pivotal role to play on the team as the most seasoned driver. He was also considered the leader of the team.

"The reason Kevin Harvick was the leader is he ran the best week in and week out and people listen when you're the guy running up front every week. That is my goal. Just because I'm there the longest doesn't make me the leader. The leader is going to be the guy that is running up front the most, and that's the guy they're going to listen to," said Briscoe. [1:39]

SHR and Team Penske are yet to break their winless streak this season. However, the #14 driver thinks the overall improvement of the team can bring them a victory this season.