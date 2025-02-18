Chase Briscoe, the NASCAR driver shared a heartfelt Instagram post on February 18, to celebrate his wife Marissa's 28th birthday. The loving message was accompanied by a photo of the couple. Fans quickly took to the post to express their admiration for the couple, appreciating Chase’s open appreciation for his wife.

Ad

The post read, “Happy Birthday to the most stunning and incredible woman in the world! Hope 28 is the best year ever for you! Love you @marissabriscoe_!”

Marissa has always been a strong supporter of Chase Briscoe, playing an important role in his racing career and personal life. Their relationship goes beyond just the sport; they have created a loving and close family together. Even with Chase’s busy schedule, they have found a way to maintain a healthy balance between personal and professional life.

Ad

Trending

Ad

In 2020, Marissa faced the painful experience of suffering a miscarriage while being pregnant with their first child. Despite the hardship, the couple leaned on each other, growing even closer during that difficult time. Chase Briscoe often speaks about how vital Marissa's support has been throughout his career and life, particularly as they figured out the challenges of starting a family.

Their family grew further in October 2024, with the birth of twins -- a boy named Cooper Banks and a girl named Collins Ivy. The twins joined their older brother, Brooks, in completing the Briscoe family. Chase has shared how the support from Marissa during pregnancy and childbirth has been nothing short of amazing, and he frequently praises her for her strength and resilience.

Ad

Chase Briscoe Balancing Racing and Family Life

As the 2025 NASCAR season begins, Chase Briscoe's focus is not just on the track but on continuing to nurture his family. He has recently taken over the No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing from Martin Truex Jr. and finished 4th at the Daytona 500. Yet he has managed to maintain a strong relationship with his family despite the pressures of the sport.

Ad

NASCAR: DAYTONA 500 - Source: Imagn

The twins’ arrival marks a new chapter in their lives, and with Chase Briscoe's transition to JGR, the couple looks forward to balancing their growing family with a thrilling NASCAR career. Briscoe's optimism about the future is clear, and the fans are excited to see how his love for Marissa and their children will continue to inspire both his personal and professional life.

Ad

Chase Briscoe has openly discussed how fatherhood has been the most rewarding experience of his life. He said in a YouTube video via Peter Stratta (0:49 onwards):

"Yeah, I feel good about it. Being a father of three has been really cool. It has been cool to see Brooks transition into the big brother role already and hoping that Marissa will obviously be okay..."

Chase Briscoe has made it clear that no race victory or professional achievement can compare to the joy of watching his family grow. While NASCAR is a competitive profession, Briscoe's devotion to his family remains at the forefront of his life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"