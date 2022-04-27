"He kind of landed in my lap" - Chase Briscoe points to AJ Allmendinger after crashing out of the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe had a terrifying weekend after elimination from the Geico 500 before the end of stage one.

Chase was caught up in the first clash of the race on lap 57 with three laps remaining in stage one, attracting the first caution of the day.

Everything went sideways after Daniel Hemric’s Camaro ZL1 No. 16 malfunctioned, collecting Chase Briscoe in an ugly crash.

Hemric ran 10th before his car lost control, moving to the bottom of the track before making a U-turn into the track and finding Chase Briscoe where he was already speeding.

On Twitter, Chase Briscoe mentioned it as a big crash and thanked everyone for checking on him.

Chase Briscoe @ChaseBriscoe_14 🏻 Big wreck, all good just sore. Thanks everyone for checking in on me. Big wreck, all good just sore. Thanks everyone for checking in on me. 👍🏻

The two cars collided, tagging Chris Buescher in the mess. All three cars were severely damaged, and they were done for the day. In a media interaction, Briscoe outlined what he saw and expected before the horrible wreck.

In a post-race interview, Briscoe stated that:

“I felt like if I could get to the bottom I could get to eighth or ninth if I was lucky. Looking back that obviously wasn’t the right decision. The 16, I don’t know what happened to him. I know I got into the back of somebody and then the 16, I saw him on the apron and he kind of landed in my lap when I came back across the race track. It was a hard hit but I feel a lot better than I thought I was going to when I saw the hit coming. All good.”

Despite the bummer of the weekend, Chase still has hope in the next race as he added and said:

“I guess we go to Dover next week and see if we can have a better result.”

How Chase Briscoe Performed at NASCAR GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The Phoenix winner began the race on pole 17 and, according to him, was trying hard to reach eighth or ninth place before the end of stage one. He wanted to increase his chances of securing his second win of the season.

However, his efforts didn’t see him through to the second stage, recording a DNF in position 37. Chris Buescher, who also recorded a DNF and placed 38th. Briscoe only recorded one point, taking the tally to 246 points.

Judging from the Bristol race, we can tell Briscoe recorded another depressing weekend. Briscoe finished 22nd at Bristol Motor Speedway and is now 37th. Though he still has hopes for the upcoming race, the Talladega result should serve as a wake-up call.

