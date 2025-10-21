Chase Briscoe praises Ty Gibbs’ ‘selfless’ move as Joe Gibbs beams with pride after Talladega

Ty Gibbs has learned from his past mistakes and displayed a selfless act at Talladega Superspeedway, helping his teammate Chase Briscoe to secure his spot in the Championship Four race. The second race of the Round of Eight, the YellaWood 500, was held at the 2.66-mile trioval track on Sunday, October 19, and Joe Gibbs Racing showcased its dominance in the race.Briscoe had a strong qualifying session and qualified second for the 193-lap race. He completed the superspeedway lap with a lap time of 52.50 seconds and a best speed of 182.40 mph. He lost several places and wrapped stage one in P21 but quickly recovered in stage two, securing the stage win. Following the overtime restart, Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and William Byron were leading the race.However, Larson ran out of fuel, and Bubba Wallace made a move, taking the lead. Following that, Chase Briscoe passed Wallace with the help of his teammate Ty Gibbs. The #54 Toyota Camry XSE driver pushed the 23XI Racing driver out and gave Briscoe a chance to win the race. Reflecting on Gibbs' last-minute maneuver, Briscoe praised his teammate and stated [00:50 onwards]:&quot;I don't know really what happened there on the bottom lane, but was able to push Bubba out far enough, then was able to make a move, and the 54 came with me.&quot;&quot;[Ty Gibbs] was the whole reason I won the race. He was extremely committed from the get-go, really did a good job of keeping up tight so to Bubba so I could keep pushing him along. And then when I made my move, he went with me, selfless in the fact of going for his first win, easily tried something different, pushed me, incredible team effort. Can't thank Ty [Gibbs] enough,&quot; he added.Chase Briscoe became the second driver to secure his spot in the Championship Four race. His teammate Denny Hamlin was the first to clinch a seat in the Phoenix race. Following that, JGR playoff-qualified driver Christopher Bell leads the playoff points table with a 37-point buffer.“Not been a great teammate”: Dale Jr. called out Ty Gibbs after his run-in with Denny HamlinEarlier in September 2025, Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs had a heated moment during the Mobil 1 301 held at New Hampshire Speedway. Following that, Dale Jr. called out Gibbs on his podcast, the Dale Jr. Download, and gave his verdict on the controversy.The #11 Toyota driver qualified ninth for the main event, while Gibbs began the race from P13. Following a decent start, on lap 110 of the 301-lap race, both JGR drivers went neck-to-neck for the 11th spot. While exiting turn four, they made contact, and Gibbs spun on the track. The run-in made Hamlin furious at the #54 Camry XSE driver.Reflecting on the incident, Dale Jr. shared his perspective and stated:&quot;Was it necessary for Denny to wreck him into the wall? Yeah, probably not. But damn it, gotta look at Ty [Gibbs]'s history. He's not been a great teammate at times.&quot;Following the spin, Ty Gibbs' day ended in a DNF, while Denny Hamlin wrapped the main event in P12, affecting his playoff standings. Meanwhile, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won the 301-lap race.