Chase Briscoe pulls back the curtain on his absence from Chili Bowl for the first time in “10 years” despite Joe Gibbs’ approval

Chase Briscoe revealed why he didn't participate in the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals, breaking his decade-long streak of racing in the esteemed event. He missed the event this year despite a clearance from Joe Gibbs Racing to race in the dirt.

Earlier, Joe Gibbs Racing did not allow their drivers to participate in dirt racing on or off-season due to reasons including safety and keeping them focused on the NASCAR Cup Series. However, as Briscoe, who has a sizeable background in dirt racing, prepared to move to the team and considered other factors, JGR reversed its rule and allowed drivers to race in the dirt.

But Chase Briscoe was absent during the Chili Bowl Nationals this year. This was quite a surprise considering his dedication towards dirt racing. In a social media post, he mentioned that he would be missing the event, and asked the fans to drop their questions regarding the same.

"First Chili Bowl I haven’t competed at in over 10 years. Feels weird but for sure gonna be tuned in on@FloRacing. If you have any questions about the event or competing in it shoot them my way," he wrote on X.

Answering a fan's query, Briscoe revealed that he missed the event to take care of his newborn twins. Marissa and Chase Briscoe welcomed daughter Collins and son Cooper in late 2024, and he revealed that he could not risk leaving them alone for over a week.

"Couple different reasons, biggest thing is with the newborn twins it’s hard to leave my wife alone for 8 days with 3 kids under 3," he answered a fan's query.

The American also revealed some differences between the environment at JGR and the now-defunct Stewart Haas Racing.

Chase Briscoe reveals the difference between Stewart-Haas Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing's environment

Chase Briscoe during qualifying for the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway - Source: Imagn

Chase Briscoe made his Cup Series debut with Stewart Haas Racing in the 2021 season, piloting the #14 Ford, and raced with them until last season. He grabbed two victories, 30 top tens, and two pole positions in 144 races over the course of these years.

He remained a consistent driver through the seasons, however, SHR revealed mid-season in 2024 that they would cease operations as the season concluded. This left their four drivers stranded, but they were able to find a place with other teams, and Chase Briscoe ended up with Joe Gibbs Racing. Martin Truex Jr. announced his retirement from full-time racing and Briscoe then replaced him in the team.

Having worked with a single team throughout his career in the Cup Series, he seemingly has a better idea about the differences between SHR and JGR. When asked by a fan about the difference in their culture, he replied:

"I'd say the biggest thing is just how Coach is extremely involved in the day to day and how he's always at the shop."

The fan also questioned if Mahindra was returning as one of his sponsors, to which he replied negatively.

"Currently no plans to have Mahindra on the car unfortunately," he added.

Chase Briscoe will pilot the #19 Toyota in the 2025 Cup Series with Joe Gibbs Racing.

