Chase Briscoe reacts after HMS legend commented on the Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s recognition value

Joe Gibbs Racing's NASCAR Cup Series driver, Chase Briscoe, recently reacted to a fan's experience of him at a supermarket. Former crew chief for Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) iconic No. 24 Chevy, Steve Letarte, also remarked that Briscoe could walk into a local store and few would recognize him as a NASCAR driver.

Briscoe made his Cup Series debut in 2021 with Stewart–Haas Racing and joined JGR when the team shut down after the conclusion of the 2024 season. The 30-year-old has registered two wins in the series over the last four years.

"[Steve Letarte] your comment about [Chase Briscoe] shopping in your local store and you’d have no idea he was a driver is so true! Ran into him a couple years ago at Harris Teeter in Wesley Chapel and was like 'no way. He had run Daytona the night before and was out on a grocery run," a fan wrote on X.

Briscoe reacted with an emoji:

"😂"

Meanwhile, Briscoe is ranked 13th in the Cup points standings ahead of the Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway this weekend. The No. 19 Toyota driver has collected three fourth-place finishes in the first 11 races of the 2025 season with one top-10 finish. Briscoe, however, has no top-10 finish in his eight starts at the 1.5-mile speedway in Kansas City.

"70% away from the race track" - Chase Briscoe on Netflix's NASCAR series

Chase Briscoe's second and last win in the NASCAR Cup Series came at Darlington Raceway in September last year. He secured his spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2022 after breaking his 73-race winless streak. The playoff spot also meant his inclusion in Netflix's Full Speed series

During a recent interview with Beyond the Flag, Briscoe explained his experience with filming season two of the series. He also talked about how it all started suddenly after winning the Southern 500 race.

"You’re celebrating in victory lane, and all of a sudden, now you’re in the playoffs, and literally there was a camera crew that just came up and was like 'here’s a mic, put this on', and you’re like, 'okay, that’s fine, put it on, what’s it for?'...They’re like, ‘oh, this is for Netflix 'Full Speed'. If you want to be on it, you’re going to be a part of it," Chase Briscoe said.

The JGR driver also shared that the series focuses more on the everyday stuff than on the racetrack.

"I would say it was probably 70% away from the race track, 30% at the race track," he added.

Part of the storyline for Briscoe included his team, Stewart-Haas Racing, getting shut down, and his preparation for the birth of twins. He and his wife, Marissa, welcomed a boy and a girl in October 2024.

