Chase Briscoe reasons why “NASCAR fans are the best” after recent sponsor announcement

Chase Briscoe, in a post on X, called NASCAR fans as the “best”. It came in a reply to a another post that chronicled a sponsored product being bought by a user after a brand announced its sponsorship with the 30-year-old.

Briscoe, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, will have his primary sponsor as Bass Pro Shops, a well-known outdoor retail brand that previously was involved with sponsoring Martin Truex Jr. The sponsorship will feature the logo on his #19 Toyota during all 36 races, starting with the Daytona 500. In addition, JGR has secured the 30-year-old a partnership with Lance Snacks. The snack brand will also be the primary sponsor for one race in the Xfinity Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May 2025.

In a wholesome interaction between Briscoe and a user, the racecar driver called NASCAR fans as the best.

The user tweeted:

"Dear Lance Crackers. Less than 24h after hearing that you're all in on @chasebriscoe this year, I went out and bought some Lance crackers for the first time in a decade to show some love."

To which the 30-year-old replied:

"Another reason @NASCAR fans are the best."

Chase Briscoe is gearing up for an exciting 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season as he transitions to Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) to drive the No. 19 Toyota. This move comes after his tenure with Stewart-Haas Racing, where he debuted in the Cup Series in 2021. Briscoe's new partnership with JGR marks a significant step in his career, especially as he takes over the seat previously held by 2017 champion Martin Truex Jr. The upcoming season promises to be a fresh start for Briscoe, who aims to build on his past successes and compete at a higher level.

“It’s been too long”: Chase Briscoe gave his take on JGR landing new sponsor for 2025

Chase Briscoe is excited about the upcoming 2025 NASCAR season, particularly with Lance Snacks joining as a sponsor for select races. Briscoe expressed nostalgia about his childhood memories of enjoying Lance Snacks during various activities, including racing and fishing.

Joe Gibbs Racing's announcement read:

"We’re excited to partner with, America’s #1 Sandwich Cracker brand, Lance! Lance will be an associate partner on @chasebriscoe’s No. 19 Toyota Camry in 2025. The Queen City based-brand will sponsor Chase in the @NASCAR_Xfinity race @CLTMotorSpdwy !"

To which the Indiana native replied:

"Pretty awesome! Ever since I was a kid I’ve ate @LanceSnacks whether it was at the racetrack, while fishing, on the golf course, all kinds of places so it’s neat to be a part of the family! Also can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of an @NASCAR_Xfinity car, it’s been too long!" He wrote on X.

Chase Briscoe reminisced about enjoying Lance products during childhood activities, adding a personal touch to this sponsorship.

