Chase Briscoe reflects with a 4-word response to his memorable Darlington triumph that punched his 2024 playoff ticket

Chase Briscoe recently shared his reaction to a throwback video of his former No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford ride's big move, which catapulted him into the 2024 playoff season. The 30-year-old Briscoe made headlines in the final race of the 2024 regular season when he secured his second career Cup win and punched SHR's playoff ticket in the team's final NASCAR season.

Ad

Briscoe, the now Joe Gibbs Racing driver, was the first of the four SHR drivers to secure a ride soon after Tony Stewart and Gene Haas jointly announced the closure of their Ford operations in the stock-car racing series. As a result, the Indiana native replaced the now-retired Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 Toyota under the JGR shed.

As Chase Briscoe gears up for the 2025 Goodyear 400 race at Darlington Raceway, the Toyota driver dropped a four-word response to NASCAR on NBC's post, reminiscing his eventful night in the fall 2024 Darlington race.

Ad

Trending

"What a cool night."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Amid his switch to a different manufacturer altogether, Chase Briscoe took the spotlight when he secured the pole position for Toyota and Joe Gibbs' outfit in the season-opener race, the Daytona 500. Moreover, the No. 19 driver managed a top-five finish at Daytona International Speedway.

While Briscoe has performed decently with his new team, he feels determined to finish inside the top-five at every race.

Chase Briscoe delivers blunt verdict after strong top-five finish at Homestead-Miami

No. 19 Toyota Chase Briscoe - NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn

After another top-five finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 23, Chase Briscoe expressed his thoughts on having results where he expects them to be. In a conversation with NASCAR, he said:

Ad

"Just finally felt like we finished where we needed to to hopefully build some momentum. Hopefully, we can just continue to do this, continue to show that we’re one of those guys that can run up front week in and week out."

He continued:

"I think at least for me, from a confidence standpoint, I felt like I should be running in the top five all day long in Joe Gibbs Racing cars, but you never really know until you do it, right? So for me to be able to just be up front all day long … like in the past, there was only a couple weekends a year where I could do that and show that."

Ad

Soon after this conversation, Chase Briscoe managed a top-10 finish at last weekend's race at the Martinsville Speedway. He now sits P12 in the overall points standings.

With two of his teammates having a ticket for the 2025 playoffs, the No. 19 team will now look to build on its momentum and try to score its first win of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sashwat Deo Sashwat is part of Sportskeeda’s NASCAR division and frequently covers various events from each race during the season. A Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, he has been interested in the intersection point of sports and writing and has found that opportunity in motorsports journalism.



Sashwat is a firm believer in being true to what he covers and tries to pick up as much information as possible from races as they happen, helping him get the first jump on in-race incidents. His favorite driver is Kyle Larson, as he is intrigued by his dynamicity and diversity as a driver.



Sashwat wants to see NASCAR travel around the world, adding a global element to the Cup Series, and believes this could help the sport bridge the popularity gap to F1.



When he isn’t working, Sashwat follows football and tennis, supporting Real Madrid and Novak Djokovic, respectively. He is also interested in the creativity that comes with film-making. Know More