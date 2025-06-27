Chase Briscoe reflects on full-circle baseball moment ahead of delivering the first pitch at Wrigley Field

Chase Briscoe recently shared a memory on social media, looking back on his childhood love for baseball ahead of delivering the ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field. The NASCAR driver said the experience would be a full-circle moment, recalling the many hours he spent copying batting stances in his backyard.
Chase Briscoe shared a post by NASCAR Chicago Street Race on X, announcing he would throw the first pitch before the Chicago Cubs game on Thursday, July 3. Briscoe wrote:
“If you woulda told me 20-25 years ago when I was having my mom and dad pitch to me so I could copy 15-20 different players batting stance that I’d be doing this I wouldn’t believe you. Played a ton of baseball growing up so this is super cool.”
Briscoe will step onto the mound at one of the most historic stadiums in American sports. Wrigley Field, home to the Chicago Cubs, is known for its iconic ivy-covered walls and loyal fan base. The stadium typically opens 90 minutes before the first pitch.
Currently 9th in the driver standings, Chase Briscoe has one win, six top-five finishes, and eight top-10s in 17 races so far this season. He’s also clinched four poles and led 164 laps. His consistency and pace have improved, and with only two DNFs so far.
“I feel like I honestly weigh like 100 pounds less already” — Chase Briscoe on pressure at Joe Gibbs Racing
Chase Briscoe recently opened up about the pressure he felt driving for Joe Gibbs Racing in the #19 Toyota. After four years at Stewart-Haas Racing, Briscoe took over the JGR seat previously held by Martin Truex Jr., who retired after six seasons.
Expectations were high, and the Indiana native admitted the weight of needing to win had taken a physical and emotional toll. Speaking to NASCAR on X, Briscoe said,
“Bell's won three races, Denny's won, I think, three, and me and Ty hadn't won yet, and the last couple of weeks, I've just been... like this huge weight on my shoulders, unlike I've ever experienced before.”
He added, “My wife's been like, ‘What is going on with you?’ I'm like, ‘I have to win.’ I don't think you realize how bad it is if we don't win a race and lock into the playoffs. I feel like I honestly weigh like 100 pounds less already.”
Briscoe’s breakthrough finally came at Pocono Raceway. Managing low fuel and intense competition from teammate Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe took his first win of the season, marking his debut victory for Joe Gibbs Racing.
