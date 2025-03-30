Chase Briscoe reflects on NASCAR champion’s wisdom ahead of Martinsville: “You can never drive a slow car fast”

Chase Briscoe, in an interview with Bob Pockrass, discussed the wisdom that NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick gave him on racing. Harvick’s advice to Briscoe came into the picture when he was talking about his time with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Ad

Harvick is a distinguished figure in American motorsports, particularly NASCAR. The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion amassed a total of 60 Cup wins along with his championships in the Xfinity Series in 2001 and 2006. Making his Cup debut in 2001, Harvick finished in the top five of the drivers' standings 13 times during his over two decades-long career.

Chase Briscoe was discussing his time with Stewart Haas Racing and his time with his new team ahead of his race at Martinsville Speedway. He spoke with Bob Pockrass about the advice Kevin Harvick gave him at one point.

Ad

Trending

"I think honestly any of the drivers in the Cup Series field are all incredible race car drivers, right? And a lot of Cup racing, you know, Harvick used to tell me all the time, can't drive a slow car fast, like you just can't do it... And you know, our stuff at SHR I always felt like had the potential to go win, like we were able to prove that. It was just, you never could get it to show on a consistent basis."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After four years with SHR, Chase Briscoe moved to Joe Gibbs Racing driving the #19. SHR decided to cease its operations at the end of the 2024 season. After securing a pole at Daytona 500 and finishing fourth in the race, Briscoe had a great start. He also finished fourth at Homestead last weekend.

Chase Briscoe highlighted the significance of his points penalty over recent results

Chase Briscoe was given a points penalty for his Daytona result, which was later rescinded. But he revealed recently that it influenced his driving decisions, particularly at COTA, where he raced "extremely desperate" knowing he was in a points deficit and felt compelled to win.

Ad

“I mean, I definitely, you know, some of the results I feel like were because of the points penalty. Like, you know, COTA is the ultimate example of that. I was the first car on tires and I was racing extremely desperate, knowing that I was maybe going to be in a 100 point hole and I had to win that race. And if I would have known that I was in a different point situation, I would have raced that restart way more patiently.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

This penalty was later rescinded after NASCAR determined that the violation was due to the fitment process rather than intentional modification.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback