Chase Briscoe reminisces about ‘crying’ after his last race with Stewart-Haas Racing

Chase Briscoe got candid about his tenure with Stewart-Haas Racing. In a radio interview with SiriusXM, the No.19 driver recalled that he got teary-eyed during his final race with the team.

Briscoe drove the No.14 Ford for SHR and began his stint with the team in 2021. He fared well as a newcomer and grabbed the rookie of the year honours, with his first Cup Series win coming in the following year at Phoenix Raceway.

He later made it to the playoffs by winning the 2024 regular season finale at Darlington Raceway. The same year, SHR closed shop after one of its most successful campaigns.

The shutdown was too much of a loss for Briscoe, as he reflected on the 2024 finale race at Phoenix.

"I think about Phoenix last year," he said, "and I mean, I remember literally firing up the engines on pit road for the race and like crying my eyes out just because of the end of that chapter of my life."

"I had been there for eight nearly nine years and you know, the people in the 14 car were guys that came to family birthday parties and gender reveal parties and like I had such a bond with them and I knew that that chapter in my life was closing," he added,

Chase Briscoe finished the year with a solitary win, three top-5s, nine top-10s, and four pole positions. He ranked 14th in the driver's standings and was eliminated from the playoffs after a poor run in the Round of 12.

This time around, Briscoe already has three wins under his belt with two races to spare. He now fights alongside Denny Hamlin with a guaranteed spot in the championship race.

Chase Briscoe details his plan of action at Martinsville

Chase Briscoe is hoping for yet another win in the playoff elimination race at Martinsville Speedway. Despite his status as a final four driver, Briscoe believes a good result at Martinsville is crucial to keep his spirits high.

"The stress is off in a sense of the playoffs, but you know, you don't want to go to Martinsville and run terrible and run 28th and then carry that into Phoenix. You want to go there and have a good run and kind of carry that momentum," he said on the latest episode of Dale Jr. Download.

A win for Chase Briscoe would also help out his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Christopher Bell, for he'd lock in to the final four through points alone. Bell previously won the playoff elimination race at Martinsville three years ago. The result earned him his first Championship 4 appearance, a milestone he would go on to repeat in 2023.

