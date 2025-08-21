Chase Briscoe responds ‘truthfully’ to a fan’s question about lacking ‘more wins’

2025 marks Chase Briscoe’s inaugural year driving Martin Truex Jr.‘s old car for Joe Gibbs Racing. Twenty-five races into the season, the former ARCA Series champion is ranked inside the top-10 on points.

Briscoe currently owns 10 top-fives and 12 top-10s, besides 313 laps led with an average start of 10.4 and average finish of 13.32. However, the Mitchell, Indiana, native hasn’t been able to win a race since Pocono on June 22.

Recently, a fan on X asked Briscoe why he had not been able to amass more wins.

“What’s that one thing missing that’s preventing more wins?” the fan wrote.

The driver replied:

“Feel like the circumstances just haven’t went our way truthfully. We’ve had the speed and even the execution to put ourself there multiple times just hasn’t worked out in some of them.”

In his last eight starts, Chase Briscoe finished inside the top five on four occasions. Next on his schedule is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Scheduled for Saturday, August 23, the 400-lap event will be televised on Peacock (7:30 p.m. ET onwards) with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Former Wood Brothers Racing driver Harrison Burton is the defending winner of the event, but he no longer drives in the NASCAR Cup Series.

When NASCAR penalized Chase Briscoe for an illegal modification

A week after this year’s Daytona 500, which was held on February 16, Chase Briscoe was slammed with a huge penalty for an illegal spoiler base modification. The Toyota icon was allowed to keep his fourth-place finish in the crown jewel event, but was docked 100 driver points, besides 10 playoff points.

In addition to that, Briscoe’s crew chief, James Small, was suspended for four races, and the team was handed a $100,000 fine. Joe Gibbs Racing decided that it would appeal the decision.

“The issue in question was caused in the assembly process when bolts used to attach the spoiler base to the deck lid caused the pre-drilled holes to wear due to supplied part interferences,” JGR said in an official statement.

That being said, Briscoe won the appeal. As a result, his 100 points were restored, the suspension for Small was revoked, and the fine for JGR was annulled. The points reversal pushed Briscoe from last in the point standings to 14th with 72 points.

“The panel believes that the elongation of some of the holes on the No. 19 Cup car spoiler base is caused by the process of attaching that specific spoiler base to the rear deck and not modification of the single source part,” the National Motorsports Appeal Panel said in a statement.

Fast-forward to today, Chase Briscoe vies for his first Cup Series championship. Other than Ty Gibbs, all Joe Gibbs Racing drivers are qualified for the 2025 playoffs, which kick off at Darlington Raceway from August 31 onwards.

