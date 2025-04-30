Chase Briscoe reveals his 3 current ‘best friends’ from NASCAR Cup Series

Chase Briscoe recently took to X (formerly Twitter) for an impromptu Q&A session while on a flight. While fielding a wave of fan questions ranging from favorite tracks to life as a Cup Series driver, one particular question stood out as he revealed his best friends in the Cup Series.

When asked about his best friends in the garage, Briscoe answered without hesitation, listing Christopher Bell alongside Noah Gragson and Austin Cindric.

"Bell, Noah, and Cindric," wrote Briscoe.

Long before they became top-tier Cup Series talents, Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell shared a mutual love for dirt racing. Their friendship began over a decade ago through late-night iRacing sessions, as the duo came up through NASCAR's developmental ranks almost in parallel.

By 2015, Bell even helped Briscoe land his breakthrough ARCA Menards Series drive for Cunningham Motorsports, a career-changing step that shaped the trajectory of both drivers. It would lead Briscoe to have his breakout year winning the championship in his first full-time season in 2016.

Chase Briscoe (14) leads Christopher Bell (20) at Bristol. Source: Imagn

The win earned him a seat for Keselowski Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and opened the gates for the current Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

Their journey made Sunday's interaction a nod to everything they've endured together. In an earlier question, Briscoe was asked about his experience of racing with Bell, and he responded with a picture of them training together in their early days and wrote:

"It's been a lot of fun, we've been friends for almost 15 years."

Chase Briscoe had previously credited Bell for his breakthrough and his recent comments highlight the strength of personal bonds in NASCAR's high-pressure environment. Now, in 2025, the two are finally teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing with Bell driving the #20 Toyota Camry and Briscoe the #19.

When Christopher Bell "couldn't contain his excitement" about Chase Briscoe's JGR move

In a pre-race press conference in New Hampshire, Christopher Bell accidentally revealed Chase Briscoe's impending move to Joe Gibbs Racing ahead of the official announcement. Bell referred to Briscoe as a 'future driver' to take Martin Truex Jr.'s #19 seat and the moment spread like wildfire across NASCAR circles.

While Bell later apologized but the damage was already done. One week later, Briscoe finally addressed the situation when his JGR deal was officially announced. He appeared amused rather than frustrated and explained (via NASCAR):

"Yeah it was definitely the worst kept secret in the garage. I felt like everybody's known for like the last two weeks. I guess Christopher just couldn't contain his excitement at being teammates with me and wanted to get it out early" (0:15 onwards)

The incident, though minor, revealed the excitement both drivers shared about finally becoming teammates. Through career highs and setbacks, team changes, and title pursuits, the friendship between Briscoe and Bell has remained one of the most genuine bonds in the Cup Series garage.

Currently sitting 12th in the Cup Series standings, Briscoe is 72 points behind his friend as both drivers gear up for a heated summer stretch.

