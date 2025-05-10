Chase Briscoe reveals $70M Joe Gibbs got nervous about his potential move to Wood Brothers Racing

Following Stewart-Haas Racing's closure in November 2024, Chase Briscoe was left looking for a new team. Notably, Joe Gibbs was one of those people who helped him land another deal in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Briscoe was also in talks with Wood Brothers Racing, which could have resulted in him taking over the No. 21 car full-time. He was just about to meet with the Wood brothers when Gibbs, currently worth $70 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), called him for a chat.

It so happened that the NASCAR legend wanted Chase Briscoe to drive Martin Truex Jr.'s championship-winning No. 19 Toyota Camry in 2025 and beyond. The former ARCA champion quoted his conversation with the 84-year-old automotive tycoon and said (via NASCAR):

"I get a text message from an unsaved number I didn’t have, it says: ‘Chase, it’s Coach [Joe Gibbs], what are you doing tomorrow morning?’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m supposed to go meet with the Wood Brothers – the 21 car.'"

"I’m nervous about you going to this 21 car. You better not screw this up.’ I said, ‘What do you mean?’ He said, ‘Well, if you want to drive the 19 car, it’s all yours. Martin’s (Truex Jr.) not coming back,'" he added.

All of that featured on NASCAR: Full Speed, Season 2, premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, May 7. The five-part docuseries also navigates through Briscoe’s entire 2024 campaign, during which he bagged a win at Darlington and qualified for the playoffs.

Today, Chase Briscoe sits 13th in the drivers' standings as he eyes his maiden win of 2025. He has amassed three top-fives and four top-10s so far. He will next be in action at the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, which also marks his 12th race of the season.

The 267-lap event has been scheduled for Sunday, May 11. Fans can watch the race on Fox Sports 1, 3 pm ET onwards, or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Joe Gibbs Racing announces meet and greet with Chase Briscoe at Kansas Speedway

Hours before this coming Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway kicks off, Chase Briscoe will be seen meeting with his fans at the Joe Gibbs Racing hauler. He will also be signing autographs as part of the exclusive meet-and-greet session.

Announcing the same through X, Joe Gibbs Racing wrote:

"KANSAS AUTOGRAPHS. Meet @chasebriscoe at the JGR merchandise trailer Sunday at 10:30 am! Limited to 100 wristbands."

Chase Briscoe remains the only Joe Gibbs Racing driver yet to qualify for the postseason. His teammates, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell, are in the mix, already ranked third and sixth, respectively.

