Chase Briscoe reveals his “full intention” against HMS’ NASCAR championship rival at Talladega

Chase Briscoe went over his final lap battle at Talladega on the latest episode of Dale Jr. Download. He explained that his move into the lead was more of a strategic decision to block William Byron's chances.

Ad

Briscoe began the Yellawood 500 on the front row, but fell back after a penalty for speeding on the pit road. However, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver bounced back to claim Stage 2 and contend for the win late into the race.

On the final lap, Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace were leading the charge when the Hendrick Motorsports driver ran out of fuel and dropped off pace. Briscoe, who was running in Wallace's draft, saw the opportunity and moved into the front row.

Ad

Trending

His teammate Ty Gibbs slotted behind him, while Byron trailed the No.54 driver. On the final turn, however, Byron spun through the finish line, and Briscoe grabbed the checkered flag with the winning push from Gibbs.

Reflecting upon the same, Briscoe relayed what was on his mind at the time.

"It really honestly wasn't even to win the race at that time," Chase Briscoe said, "It was more just to hedge my bet of now I'm at least going to be leading the bottom lane and you know William will not be leading the bottom lane. It's going to be at least a Toyota car, you know, or myself or Bubba that more than likely is going to win the race."[51:27 onwards]

Ad

"But yeah, my full intention truthfully when I made the move into three was kind of just to hedge my bet against William leading the bottom lane because I did not want him to win the race," he added.

Ad

Chase Briscoe is now locked into the finale race alongside his JGR teammate, Denny Hamlin.

Chase Briscoe shares JGR's plan for Martinsville

On the same episode of Dale Jr. Download, Chase Briscoe outline JGR's plan to help Christopher Bell at Martinsville Speedway. The No.20 driver is currently third on the playoff standings and edges out Kyle Larson by a mere point.

With drivers like William Byron and Joey Logano vying for the final transfer spots, Briscoe hopes to win again and keep Bell's title hopes alive.

Ad

"Truthfully, even as a company, you know, if me or Denny can go win the race, it essentially locks Bell in no matter what. So, yeah, our our focus is trying to go there and win," Briscoe said.[54:05 onwards]

The JGR trio are well prepared for short track racing at Martinsville. Briscoe claimed a top-10 result in the last outing at the track, while Denny Hamlin won the race altogether. Meanwhile, Christopher Bell clinched pole and ended up second to Hamlin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.