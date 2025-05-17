Chase Briscoe reveals why May hits different for him as an Indiana native

Chase Briscoe touched upon why he likes the month of May as an Indiana native. From his official social media account, Briscoe, who is from Mitchell, Indiana, pointed towards the Indy 500 as the reason why May hits different for him.
The 2025 Indy 500 is just around the corner, and this year is the 109th time that the prestigious race will take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The race is set to take place on Sunday, May 25, 2025.
The Indy 500 is the most important race in the IndyCar Series, and as a result, gains huge attention from open-wheel racing fans not just from the US, but all over the world. As for the natives of Indiana, they have bragging rights, something that Briscoe shared about on his Instagram account.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver uploaded a story where he shared how he feels in the month of May as an Indiana native. Here's what he wrote on the Meta-owned platform:
"When you're from Indiana the month of May is a little different than others. @indianapolismotorspeedway"
Here's the screenshot of Chase Briscoe's Instagram story:
Briscoe's NASCAR colleague, Kyle Larson, will try his hand at the Indy 500 this year, and join the Arrow McLaren team for the same. This is his second attempt to run in the iconic event after he made his debut last year, and was awarded the Rookie of the Year.
Chase Briscoe took a dig at Stewart-Haas Racing while hailing Joe Gibbs Racing
Chase Briscoe took a jibe at his former team, Stewart-Haas Racing, pointing at their performance. Briscoe, who joined JGR from SHR this year, jibed at the "slow" car by SHR as compared to JGR. Here's what he said:
"Kevin Harvick says it all the time. You can’t drive a slow car fast. Every time we came to Kansas, I ran 25th to 30th. As soon as I got out [today], I said, ‘Well, I guess it maybe wasn’t me this whole time.’
“We just always go backwards every race, and you can only drive the car as fast as it’ll go. JGR’s cars’ potential is just unbelievable compared to what I’m used to," Briscoe further added.
Chase Briscoe joined JGR after Tony Stewart decided to withdraw SHR from NASCAR at the end of 2024. After he changed his team, his performance improved statistically. Currently, Briscoe is in 12th place with 278 points after 12 races, whereas he was in 14th place with 2184 points at the end of last season.
