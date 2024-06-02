Chase Briscoe reveals the mood inside SHR after NASCAR exit announcement

Chase Briscoe has spoke about the current mood of the Stewart-Haas Racing employees in light of the team exiting NASCAR after the 2024 season. Briscoe said that it was difficult for everyone to accept the announcement.

After over two decades of operation, Stewart-Haas Racing announced that it would shut down after the end of the 2024 season. Besides that, the team will be selling its facility at Kannapolis, including all of its assets and charters. This would mean that all the employees will become free agents.

Chase Briscoe said it has been difficult for the SHR personnel to maintain focus ever since the news was a rumor. The 29-year-old also said that it would be difficult for the employees for even get the cars on the racetrack.

Trending

"For the last two or three months we've been trying to keep people's heads in the game because they have been hearing it," the #14 driver told Frontstretch. "It's gonna be hard, especially coming into the year. It might really be hard for us to even get cars to the racetrack."

Briscoe explained that as nobody was going to work for SHR on a short-term basis, it might be difficult for them to keep working for the remainder of the Cup Series season.

"It is kinda scary just knowing the position we're in now, being right there on the cut line and knowing that all of our employees are taking job interviews at other places. It's gonna be difficult as a company," he added.

Expand Tweet

Currently, Stewart-Haas Racing has 69 victories, 62 pole wins, and two championships. This includes 26 wins in the Xfinity Series, with Cole Custer as the reigning Xfinity Series champion.

As of today, all four SHR cars are under the elimination line for the 2024 playoffs. Chase Briscoe is 16th in the Cup Series point standings with 334 points to his name.

Chase Briscoe roots for the Stewart-Haas Racing employees

Briscoe hoped to see every Stewart-Haas Racing employee find a job in NASCAR. . The American called his colleague "incredibly talented people" who deserved to be in the sport.

"It's not gonna be easy for all these people trying to find a spot," Briscoe said. "Hopefully they can all find a spot; they are just incredible men. They deserve to be in the sport. They deserve to find a great home."

Calling it a "tough situation", the 29-year-old athlete exclaimed:

"To see the impact on people's lives and the people that are close to me...there's a lot of guys on the 14 car. Just the reality kinda setting in... I'm not gonna work here anymore at the end of the year!"

Chase Briscoe has been a driver for Stewart-Haas Racing for a long time now. He replaced Clint Bowyer in the number 14 Ford Mustang in 2020 and just the next year; he drove the car to the Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors. Briscoe's next race is the Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway on June 3, where he starts 23rd.