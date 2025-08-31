Chase Briscoe reveals RFK driver's special connection to his first NASCAR victory car 

Chase Briscoe opened up about a 'gracious' gesture by RFK driver Brad Keselowski that made his maiden NASCAR win even more special. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver recently answered some fan questions and revealed that Keselowski gifted him the very car he drove to victory lane back in 2017.Briscoe's NASCAR debut came with Team Brad Keselowski Racing in the Truck series. He drove the No.29 Ford F-150 and took his first-ever NASCAR win at Homestead-Miami Speedway.BKR closed shop after the season ended, and Briscoe moved to the Xfinity Series for part-time starts with Roush Fenway Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing. When a fan asked if Briscoe ever kept one of his race-winning cars, Briscoe pointed to his maiden win with BKR.&quot;I only have one, @keselowski was gracious enough to give me my first ever NASCAR win. Always been so appreciative because he didn't have to do that especially since that was the last ever race for @TeamBKR,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChase Briscoe made his Cup Series debut with SHR in 2021, and the following year, he made his first playoff appearance after a win at Phoenix. He made it till the Round of 8 and bowed out after placing tenth at Martinsville.This year, he makes his third playoff appearance after winning at Pocono Raceway midway through the season.Chase Briscoe reflects on high expectations at JGRChase Briscoe opened up about facing high expectations at JGR ahead of the playoff opener at Darlington Raceway. Briscoe admitted that he wasn't always confident about contending for wins during his time at SHR.&quot;Last year, nobody expected us (to win), and truthfully, as a race team, we weren't coming into Darlington and being like 'This is our weekend.' At SHR (Stewart Haas Racing), you really couldn't go to the race track each weekend and say we are going to win this weekend, or we are going to have a shot at it,&quot; he said via NASCAR.com&quot;So this feels more pressure-packed than a win-or-go-home situation, because we all kind of made up our minds that we were probably going home anyways, and it just so happened that we won that race, and we were in,&quot; he added.Notably, Chase Briscoe made it to last year's playoffs by winning the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington. This time around, he missed out on pole to his JGR teammate, Denny Hamlin.Had he achieved the feat, it would've been his seventh pole this season, further underscoring what a breakout year he's had with the team. Briscoe enters Sunday's race ranked eighth in the playoff standings with four points above the cutoff. He recently noted that it's expected of him to survive the first round, and at least make it to the Round of 8, if not the Final Four.