Chase Briscoe's 2022 win at Phoenix breaks 50-year-old NASCAR record

Earlier this weekend, Chase Briscoe collected his first NASCAR Cup Series win on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Just behind him, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick finished 2nd and 3rd respectively in a thrilling Ruoff Mortgage 500.

All three drivers came in over the weekend looking for the first win of their careers. In a tweet by a fan, it was pointed out that this was the first time since 1969, that the top-three finishers went winless into the event before Sunday.

Twitter user @joe_srigley wrote:

Sunday’s Cup Series event at Phoenix featured a top-three that entered the event without a win. The last time this happened? Talladega in 1969, where only four of the race’s drivers had previously won, after most of the series’ drivers went on strike.

Joseph Srigley @joe_srigley



The last time this happened? Talladega in 1969, where only four of the race's drivers had previously won, after most of the series' drivers went on strike.



#NASCAR | #SrigleyStats Sunday's Cup Series event at Phoenix featured a top-three that entered the event without a win.The last time this happened? Talladega in 1969, where only four of the race's drivers had previously won, after most of the series' drivers went on strike. Sunday's Cup Series event at Phoenix featured a top-three that entered the event without a win.The last time this happened? Talladega in 1969, where only four of the race's drivers had previously won, after most of the series' drivers went on strike.#NASCAR | #SrigleyStats https://t.co/HuwlJMa0zY

Meanwhile, the win puts Briscoe 5th with 126 points in the latest release of the NASCAR Cup Series points table. Chastain moved up to 14th with 101 points and recently finished 3rd at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Reddick, on the other hand, stands 9th with 114 points, while Joey Logano holds the top position in the championship standings.

What other NASCAR records were set by Chase Briscoe at Phoenix Raceway?

The #14 Ford Mustang driver Chase Briscoe became the 200th different NASCAR Cup race winner in Sunday’s Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway. His maiden career victory made him the fourth different winner of the season and also made him the second first-time winner of the year after Austin Cindric’s win at the Daytona 500.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Chase Briscoe was the 200th different Cup Series winner in NASCAR history. Here are some of the other milestone winners. Chase Briscoe was the 200th different Cup Series winner in NASCAR history. Here are some of the other milestone winners. https://t.co/yXUITEr3iM

The victory also marked the first win for Stewart-Haas Racing since Aric Almirola’s win last year.

The 27-year-old made two good restarts in the last 20 laps and left behind Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick at the Phoenix Raceway. He captured the victory by 0.771 seconds, defeating Ross Chastain. In achieving this, many challenges came his way, however, the #14 Ford driver overcame them all to win the race.

NASCAR returns to the newly renovated Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday, March 13. Coverage will be live at 3 pm EST on FOX and MRN.

Edited by Anurag C