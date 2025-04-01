Chase Briscoe's 3-year-old son takes the wheel at Martinsville posing a 'competition' to No. 19 racer

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe recently posted pictures of his son, Brooks Briscoe, spending some fun time with him at the Martinsville Speedway on Instagram. The three-year-old was seen hanging around with his father and the #19 car as Chase was preparing for the start of the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway and even posed for a shot while taking the wheel of the Toyota Camry.

Chase Briscoe has three children, two sons and one daughter, with his wife Marissa. Brooks is the oldest of the three and was born in 2021 after a heartbreaking miscarriage for Marissa in 2020. Despite being just three years old, Brooks has already shown a keen interest in racing. Chase has often shared moments of Brooks' enthusiasm for racing on social media.

Chase Briscoe once again showed how much Brooks likes being around his dad and cars. His caption read:

"Took Brooks to work with me yesterday, and I think it’s safe to say he enjoyed it as much as I did."

Interestingly, Brooks even has his mini version of a stock car that was shared on Instagram by Chase last month. This is why, when FOX Sports caught up with the father-son duo on the grid, they joked about Brooks being a competition for Chase Briscoe.

NASCAR posted a conversation with Chase and Brooks on their Instagram handle with the caption:

"Looks like you might have some competition for that ride, @chasebriscoe_. 😂"

Briscoe is 12th spot in the drivers' standings after his 100-point penalty was removed by NASCAR.

Chase Briscoe shares Brooks's mini stock racing car

Chase Briscoe often shares heartfelt family moments with his followers on social media. His son, Brooks, born in October 2021, has often been featured in these posts. In October 2024, the Briscoe family welcomed twins, Cooper and Collins, making them a family of five.

Chase Briscoe transitioned to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2025 after Stewart-Haas Racing ceased operations at the end of the last season. He used to pilot the No.14 car for SHR, and his son has a look-alike mini version of the #14 car.

The JGR driver shared a video on Instagram in February where his son was seen carrying a helmet and going towards his mini car to do some laps. He captioned the post:

"'Daddy I wanna rip some laps.' - Brooks."

Chase Briscoe will be back in Cup Series racing action on Sunday, April 6, in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. It is also the NASCAR throwback weekend, with many drivers coming up with some iconic paint schemes. The 293-lap race is scheduled to start at 3:00 pm ET.

