Chase Briscoe’s crew chief loses cool, blasts driver for major blunder during Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe started Sunday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway from the pole, thanks to his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry. However, the driver missed his mark during a pit stop in Stage 2 and was scolded by his crew chief, James Small.

Ad

Named the Brickyard 400, the 160-lap race was the 22nd race of the season. Briscoe entered, vying for his second win of 2025, as well as his second win with JGR. However, Bubba Wallace won the event, while Briscoe settled for a P18. Rounding up the top five were Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Preece, and Brad Keselowski.

Calling out Briscoe for his blunder, Small said (via John Newby on X),

“Way too f***ing far away from the wall, Chase.”

Ad

Trending

John Newby @JohnNewby_ LINK "Way too f*cking far away from the wall, Chase," James Small says after the pit stop.

Ad

Chase Briscoe took over the No.19 entry before the 2025 season kicked off, following the retirement of Martin Truex Jr. 22 races into the season, Briscoe and the No. 19 team have amassed eight top fives, 10 top-10s, and 226 laps led.

Next up for the drivers is the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway on August 3. Fans can watch the 350-lap race live on the USA network (3:30 pm ET) or listen to its exclusive radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ad

Chase Briscoe explains why his Indianapolis weekend was “fun”

Like any full-time Cup Series driver, Chase Briscoe, too, doesn’t get enough time to visit his family back in Mitchell, Indiana, very often. But the driver had to be there in person last Friday as his sister was getting married.

Thankfully, the weekend at Indianapolis lined up perfectly for the Toyota icon. He arrived in Indiana on Tuesday night and left for his NASCAR duties after attending the wedding on Friday.

Ad

“Outside of Christmas, (this) is the only week that I get to go home… so for me to go back and be able to see my grandparents and everything – I think it honestly helps me recharge my batteries,” Briscoe said in a statement. “It has just been a really fun week to be able to come up here and do all of the things we have done, and even Brooks (Briscoe’s son) is old enough to know what is going on.”

Ad

“He understands what Indiana is and the significance is to it, for myself and our families, so that makes it fun for sure,” Briscoe laughed.

Chase Briscoe won a race at Indianapolis back in 2020. Although in the Xfinity Series, it was a special victory, winning at his home track with his near and dear ones watching from the grandstands. However, Briscoe failed to replicate a similar feat this Sunday at the 2.5-mile racetrack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.