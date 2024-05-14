Chase Briscoe's growing concerns fuel speculation on future of Tony Stewart's NASCAR team

Is Chase Briscoe walking on thin ice? Amid the rumors of Stewart Haas Racing first downsizing and now potentially exiting NASCAR altogether, Briscoe recently revealed the extent of his knowledge about what's going on at Tony Stewart's team.

Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Briscoe revealed what he knows about the current situation at SHR. He also spoke about his mindset as a driver in the current rumor landscape around his team.

"There's obviously concern anytime there's rumors ... nobody really knows what's going on. I certainly don't know what's going on at our place either. I'm confident that if SHR is still around, I feel like I've proved myself enough that they'd keep me on here. But anytime there's this many rumors going around, you start to get a little nervous. And that's the big thing, not knowing it or not really hearing anything, you just try to go out there and audition every week," Briscoe said.

He claimed that a driver can be on a five-year deal and still be auditioning every week. However, he added that the current situation at SHR is a bit heightened for him as every week feels like an audition and a trial "for something different."

"I don't know where I stand just because I haven't really heard anything so I'm trying to go out there every week, just trying to control what I can control and try to run up front like we did at Darlington and prove my worth to the sport. That's all I can do at the end of the day," Briscoe described.

NASCAR Insider recently claimed that SHR exiting NASCAR is "very possible"

Speaking on a recent episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, spotter Freddie Kraft opened up on what he thought was in store for Tony Stewart's team. Kraft believed SHR being fully sold is "very possible."

If rumors are to be believed, SHR will sell two of its charters and keep two and downsize. However, Kraft claimed even that doesn't seem likely to happen.

"I don't think (they retain two charters and keep going). I think they're gonna sell these two charters to Front Row (Motorsports) whether or not Front Row runs both of those charters or leases one...it's gonna be interesting," he claimed on the podcast (1:20:45).

Going forward, it'll be interesting to see what happens to Stewart Haas Racing. But regardless of whether they downsize or leave NASCAR altogether, their drivers would already be thinking about where they're going to be next season, just as Chase Briscoe is somewhat treating every race like an audition.