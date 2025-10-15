Chase Briscoe’s humorous take at missing out on NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver nomination

Chase Briscoe had a funny reaction after realizing that he didn’t make NASCAR’s list of the top 10 vote-getters for the Most Popular Driver Award. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver joked about it on X.Briscoe shared NASCAR’s post that announced the current leading names in the National Motorsports Press Association’s 2025 Most Popular Driver vote. The list featured Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Shane van Gisbergen, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, and Joey Logano.Chase Briscoe’s name wasn’t there. Reacting to the post, he wrote:“Dang, not enough misclicks…. Maybe next year! Appreciate yall!”The voting for NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Award began on Oct. 6 and will stay open until Nov. 3. Fans can cast their votes on NASCAR.com for drivers from the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Craftsman Truck Series. The winners will be announced on Nov. 4 during the NASCAR Awards banquet in Scottsdale, Arizona.The Most Popular Driver Award is one of NASCAR’s oldest and most respected honors because it is decided by fans. Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott is the reigning champion, having won seven consecutive times. His father, Bill Elliott, holds the record with 16 wins.“Maybe next year” – Chase Briscoe explains what went wrong for Toyota at KansasChase Briscoe recently spoke about Toyota’s struggles at Kansas Speedway and what caused the manufacturer to lose a race it was supposed to win. The Kansas event ended in overtime after a two-lap shootout that saw Chase Elliott win. Toyota had five cars in the top 10 during the final stage but walked away without the win.Talking to reporters in Las Vegas before the Round-of-8 opener, Chase Briscoe broke down what happened. He said the result came down to timing and racing luck.“If it was rolled reverse, I don’t think Chevy or Ford would have done anything different, either. It’s just nature of the beast of how these restarts go and the circumstances, and just everything lined up kind of perfectly for the 9 [Elliott] there to kind of steal one from all of us,” Briscoe said.He added that there wasn’t much the teams could have done differently. “We didn’t really talk about it, truthfully. It was a bummer, for sure, but I don’t really know what else we could have done different,” he said.Toyota’s chances were hurt by both mechanical and pit issues. Denny Hamlin’s car lost power steering late in the race, and a slow pit stop dropped him down the order. During the closing laps, Hamlin raced hard against Bubba Wallace, giving Elliott the space he needed to pass for the win.