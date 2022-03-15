Chase Briscoe's NASCAR Ruoff Mortgage 500 win draws praise all the way from India

Chase Briscoe collected his maiden NASCAR Cup Series win on Sunday at Ruoff Mortgage 500. Obviously, the Stewart-Haas Racing team driver is very happy to win at the 1-mile-long Phoenix Raceway.

In light of the victory, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, congratulated Briscoe on his first win. The Indian businessman was proud as Mahindra Tractors sponsors Briscoe’s team in NASCAR with its livery run across the team’s race Ford Mustang.

Mahindra was also proud to see his company’s sub division as a sponsor doing well. In fact, he is very much familiar with the racing scene, as the company first joined the Moto3 class of MotoGP where they won a couple of races.

Anand Mahindra praised Briscoe by sharing a post on his official Twitter account and wrote:

“And how can I find #MondayMotivaton from anything else but this?? @Mahindra_USA is proud to be the partner of @ChaseBriscoe_14 NASCAR Cup series winner at Phoenix! I love that triumphant sea of red!”

Mahindra stepped into a multi-year partnership with Briscoe’s #14 Ford Mustang for the first time in NASCAR. The #14 Ford Mustang is scheduled to wear red and black throughout the 2022 Cup Series season.

Chase Briscoe became the 200th winner in NASCAR’s premier series at Phoenix Raceway

Driving the #14 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, Briscoe took the checkered flag to register his first Cup race win at Phoenix Raceway. With the win, he became the 200th driver to win in the premier series' history.

The victory also marked the first win for the Stewart-Haas Racing team since Aric Almirola's win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2021.

The 27-year-old executed two great restarts over the last 20 laps and held off Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick on the 1-mile-long track. He earned the victory by 0.771 seconds over Ross Chastain. In achieving this feat, many challenges came his way, however, the driver of #14 Ford overcame them all to win the race.

The Cup Series returns next weekend with the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the newly renovated Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 13.

